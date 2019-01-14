The Apostle Paul penned these famous words in Philippians 4:6-7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Did you know that the Bible is Kindle’s most highlighted book? And, Philippians 4:6-7 is its most highlighted passage? Many of us are looking for some calm in the storms of life. Anxiety is a thief that steals our joy, takes our breath away, steals our energy, and affects our well-being. Studies show that it literally causes physical harm to our bodies.
When Paul writes “be anxious for nothing” -- he wrote it in the present active tense -- which implies an ongoing state. He is speaking to the life of perpetual anxiety. The point is this … the presence of anxiety in our world is unavoidable, but the prison of anxiety is optional.
Pastor and author Max Lucado draws an acronym from this passage to help combat anxiety. C.A.L.M.
Celebrate God’s goodness.
Ask God for help.
Leave your concerns at His feet.
Meditate on good things.
Anxiety is ultimately faith in the wrong thing. No matter what you are facing today, you will make it! I certainly don’t mean to imply that anxiety can be waved away with a simple pep talk. If you are struggling with anxiety, I want to encourage you to get professional help. For some, God’s healing may include the help of therapy and/or medication to help you actually deal with the root issue.
The bottom line is this … it’s not God’s plan for you to struggle with perpetual anxiety in your life. He has a better way … lay your anxiety at His feet and let Him replace it with peace that is beyond comprehension.
I’d like to pray this over you: Jesus, You spoke to storms. Would you speak to mine? You calmed the hearts of the apostles. Would you calm the chaos within me? You told them to fear not. Say the same to me. I am weary from worry. Prince of Peace, release calm in my life. Take me on a journey of learning to trust you more deeply. Turn the page in my life to a new chapter that you are writing for me.
