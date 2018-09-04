Everybody loves change, right? Or so I thought. I realized not everybody is like me. You know … those people who like to rearrange the bedroom or living room for fun to “change it up.” Yeah, that’s me. I love change. But in my life, there have been a lot of people I’ve met that don’t like change. When I was a pastor in England, we focused on a lot of change and the journey to bring ourselves to change was fascinating. It’s sometimes harder to make the decision to change than it is to actually change things in our lives.
Think about the change that has gone on in your own life and in the community we live in. If one were to walk into A&W and watch the pictures on the screen you’d see all the change that has taken place in our community. Think about how the schools have changed. What about the country? How much change goes on every day around us and we don’t notice it. We live with that change and as human beings, I believe, we are great at adapting to situations, it’s one of our strengths. But when it impacts us in a direct way, we often tend to resist change. If life has taught us anything, it’s that we can find comfort in the uncomfortable. Comfort in the change.
Now ask yourself the question, “has the change been for the better?” Hopefully, if you’re reading this, the answer is yes. For me and my family, March 2017 was a huge month of change. We moved from the UK to St. Helena and we can honestly say it’s been for the better. We love this town and the people. Now we could have not experienced this change if just one thing was holding us back: fear. Fear paralyzes us into not moving, inactivity and growth.
I believe one of the greatest promises in the Bible is God’s command to His people to “fear not” or “do not fear.” Many researchers have identified that this promise is repeated 365 times in the Bible … yes, one for every day of the year. Often God repeats this and says “Have I not commanded you to be courageous?” I believe courage is not the absence of fear, it’s the choice to not let fear have a place of influence over your life. With courage comes growth, comes change. I love stepping out in courage. I love seeing the positive ripple effect in my life that it causes. Courage is a great catalyst for change.
Whatever you’re dealing with today, I say be courageous and do not fear. Step out to see the change you want or need. Don’t let today’s fear rob you of a breakthrough tomorrow. In the Bible, there’s a guy named Gideon and we find him threshing wheat in a winepress. He’s hiding, he’s fearful. An angel appears to him and calls him “Mighty Warrior.” Doesn’t seem like it does it? But Gideon is being called into his destiny. He is seen for who he truly is and God does great work through him and eventually, he becomes a Hall of Fame inclusion in Hebrews 11.
This is me calling out your courage … seeing you for who you really are, a mighty warrior. Embrace change and embrace courage.
