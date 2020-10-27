Thursday Pulpit: Finding our center amid uncertainty

She told us too that the labyrinth has often blossomed at a time of great limits and great uncertainty. Pilgrims who could not travel during the more violent periods of the middle ages built labyrinths in their cathedrals, so that they could have a holy experience of pilgrimage where they were. Local cathedral labyrinths would have lacked the drama of a years-long pilgrimage to Jerusalem, but these pilgrims must have found that this more interior, close-to-home journey led them to God as well, and helped them cope with the challenging circumstances around them. Before and since, the labyrinth seems to be a tool to help us journeying humans to find their center, to connect to the divine and holy, to discern the next faithful steps on our way, even when our circumstances are dangerous and frightening.

So perhaps there’s an invitation for us there. In these times of uncertainty and loss and danger, these times that are both dramatic and boring, these times of global struggle when we’re confined to our homes and neighborhoods, perhaps we can do what those pilgrims did: we can develop and rediscover tools that help us find our center, that help us connect to God, that help us discern the best way to act and live in the world. The labyrinth can be one of those tools: there’s a really big one at Grace that you’re welcome to walk any time of the day or night! But there are others as well: centering prayer and meditation, art, music, a whole slew of spiritual practices that are available to us without needing to go anywhere, to buy anything, to do anything but learn a little and devote the time. It can help to have some companions on the twisting and turning journey of the spiritual life; we’d welcome journeying with you any time.

The Rev. Anne Clarke is assistant rector at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. The congregation worships together online at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings: Join them at grace-episcopal.org. Sign up on the website for the church's e-news and learn about other opportunities for prayer and meditation with others. Beginning Friday, Oct. 30, the church will have a Dia De Los Muertos ofrenda under the big redwood tree on the church grounds; feel free to visit and leave a prayer or remembrance of a loved one. And of course, the labyrinth is open any time.