Thursday Pulpit: Follow His wisdom and guidance

“And besides all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed.”

“And this commandment have we from Him, that he who loveth God love his brother also."

We have begun our long season of Trinity-tide, contemplating what the Triune God has done for us … and what we are called to do in response. The church is going to take us to school on our relationship with Almighty God and each other through Our Lord Jesus Christ. Our God is a personal God and we are to respond to Him within our relationship with Him. He is our Abba … He is our Heavenly Father. And we are His kids. That implies obedience … obedience in following the example of the Son’s obedience to the Father. It is the ultimate reciprocity.

Thinking about it, we see that we live in a reality made up of interconnected forces (seen and unseen) and material things (seen and unseen). We might argue about how much agency or free will we have within it, but within it we certainly are. We can’t step away from action and reaction — from the principal of reciprocity. Mankind is rightly obsessed with how things are connected. A fundamental question is how we regard that fundamental truth. Do we constantly try to escape — escape like going beyond any gravitational pull of love or community? Or do we strive to flow with it and follow its deepest principles?