Thursday Pulpit: Follow His wisdom and guidance

“And besides all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed.”
“And this commandment have we from Him, that he who loveth God love his brother also."
We have begun our long season of Trinity-tide, contemplating what the Triune God has done for us … and what we are called to do in response. The church is going to take us to school on our relationship with Almighty God and each other through Our Lord Jesus Christ. Our God is a personal God and we are to respond to Him within our relationship with Him. He is our Abba … He is our Heavenly Father. And we are His kids. That implies obedience … obedience in following the example of the Son’s obedience to the Father. It is the ultimate reciprocity.
Thinking about it, we see that we live in a reality made up of interconnected forces (seen and unseen) and material things (seen and unseen). We might argue about how much agency or free will we have within it, but within it we certainly are. We can’t step away from action and reaction — from the principal of reciprocity. Mankind is rightly obsessed with how things are connected. A fundamental question is how we regard that fundamental truth. Do we constantly try to escape — escape like going beyond any gravitational pull of love or community? Or do we strive to flow with it and follow its deepest principles?
However we might consider science to be in conflict with philosophy and religion, we are inevitably brought back to seeking our answers, our guidance from the realms of the unseen. We might consider primitive man as being primitive because he believed in foolish myths based in the unseen world. Yet modern man desperately needs those guide posts from the unseen world to find his way in an increasingly terrifying world and cosmos. Beautiful, yes — and cold and heartless with death at the end of every story. Physical death or asteroid strikes, it’s all the same.
We have been given wisdom and guidance from the very Creator of this careening cosmos — principles given to us from out of the unseen realms for how to negotiate this journey. It’s incredibly simple: acknowledge the Author and Creator of it all, follow His guidance and acknowledge how we’ve strayed away from it, and accept His offer to reconcile us with Him. This can only be through His Son Jesus Christ, Who had to die on the Cross to reopen that relationship. In other words, we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.
In terms of basic understanding, it’s kindergarten stuff. But, oh, how we strive against it. A loving Father Whose family rules are that we love Him and each other, no matter who that other is. But we want our autonomy. We want to rule ourselves, something we are profoundly lousy at. And nobody, not even God, is going to tell us who to love, or how to love them. Love God and each other as ourselves — who are we kidding?
The sad joke is on us — by us. As Pogo said, we have met the enemy, and he is us. We are not fooling God; we are deluding ourselves. By rejecting Him, and even denying He exists, we further break that life-sustaining relationship with our loving Father, Almighty God, and we eventually create in our own hearts a gulf too large to cross. We achieve our autonomy in utter loveless solitude. C.S. Lewis in his great allegory "The Great Divorce" describes hell as being in ever-increasing isolation from one another and heaven. We all can have that gulf, if we turn away from living out that second great Commandment to love others as ourselves.
The story of Lazarus and the rich man, in St. John’s Gospel, hammers it home. Lazarus was utterly dependent on the benevolent pocket change of others. The rich man was supremely able to ease his plight but didn’t care to. He himself causes the gulf from Father Abraham because of his not living according to God’s law of love and mercy. It is not some arbitrary punishment visited upon him from the outside. He was punished not because he had wealth, but because he did not compassionately share it. In his choice, he punished himself.
The point of the Parable is that there was no great gulf fixed between the rich man and Lazarus before death. We tend to look at the rich man as being punished for his wealth, and Lazarus comforted because of his suffering in poverty and disease. That is not Jesus’ meaning here. He most pointedly did not address human dilemmas as being about class struggles. His emphasis was and is on how we, in our personal relationships, live out His commandment to love our neighbor as ourselves. That can never be enforced with rules and government in the secular world.
Our Lord’s view is that there are supposed to be no gulfs between persons in this life. We cannot righteously see ourselves as disconnected from or indifferent to others. If we act as though there is such a gulf … then God will grant our loveless wish in eternity. And the great gulf will be fixed.
So remember what our Heavenly Father commands of us. He commands that we love Him with all our heart, soul and mind, and He commands that we love one another as we love ourselves. That’s right; it’s a command. Those are hard words for today’s world. We’d rather have suggestions and not orders. The trouble is we all eventually fail on our own.
How can love be commanded? We're used to thinking of love as something spontaneous, something that somehow just happens. Somehow, it’s spontaneous from our sweet inner humanity. What sense does it make to command it? Well, it makes all the sense in this worldly world. We all know that if love isn’t commanded, it will not last. And it will not be selfless. Obviously, we need the Holy Spirit to fill and inspire us to go beyond ourselves … toward selfless love.
Our love affair with God must pour out on others as well. That’s something to remember as we receive Our Lord’s free gift of love and comfort. Love Him and love others. So simple, yet it takes the strength of God within us to accomplish.
