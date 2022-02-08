Thursday Pulpit: Forward motion!

Over the past seven months, we have been watching our new great grandchild with joy. When her little face lights up with a giggle, it makes me smile and I feel the warm embrace of God’s all-inclusive love.

Her parents keep her safe from harm, supply her basic needs, and guide her development. They hold her with tender care and we all love her “to the moon and back.” Her thought is pure, unadulterated, and not the least bit aware of the many challenges the world is facing. She is free to enjoy the freedom inspired by God’s grace.

Thanks to the internet, we’re able to see her grow up practically in real time. On one occasion, we watched her get stuck as she was attempting to roll over. She just worked herself free and moved through the obstacles to successfully navigate her way. Wow! It seems so easy. More recently, we saw her rock back and forth on her knees but going nowhere. No doubt she will have mastered the crawl by the time this article is published.

Sometimes I find myself stuck and going nowhere. When life’s journey takes me on a detour, I look for inspiration to move my thought to higher ground. The inspiration that enabled our grand grandchild to overcome obstacles is a reminder that an unburdened thought at any age can expect God’s infinite and inspired ideas to come to our rescue and lift us beyond the stumbling blocks.

For me, Jesus Christ’s words are a place of safety — a place to rest my thoughts. He invites everyone to come to him, “who are struggling hard and carrying heavy loads” (Matt 11:28, 29 – Common English Bible). He logically explains why we need not worry or be concerned about things. He says, “Notice how the lilies grow. They don’t wear themselves out with work…. Don’t be afraid, little flock, because your Father delights in giving you the kingdom” (Luke 12: 27, 32 — CEB).

I learned in my Sunday school days that this “kingdom” is not a physical location but rather a place in thought unburdened with worries. Such inspiring and powerful ideas have been instrumental in eliminating the fear that would inhibit my progress — the kind of fear that tries to paralyze and prevent us all from moving forward and accomplishing good things, including better health.

Mary Baker Eddy, a forward thinker and founder of the Christian Science Church, writes in her primary work, "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," “Jesus loved little children because of their freedom from wrong and their receptiveness of right” (p. 236).

When challenging situations threaten our progress, we can get to know Jesus better, take to heart the inspirations he shared, trust the power of God, divine Love, to eliminate the stumbling blocks, and be grateful for the blessings along the way.

“We look before our feet, and if we are wise, we look beyond a single step in the line of spiritual advancement” (ibid, p. 429).

