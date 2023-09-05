I’ve been thinking a lot about friends lately — what they mean to me and what it means to be a friend. A friend is someone you can trust; someone who is loyal, compassionate and forgiving; someone who makes you feel loved. And for me, there is no better example of what it means to be a friend than the master Christian himself, Jesus Christ.

Jesus was the promised Messiah who came to reveal the power of God, of divine Love, to heal. Not only was he a loyal and trustworthy friend to his disciples, he also illustrated the importance of loving our enemies as well and how to forgive those who are unkind to us. He was also a friend to sinners, so much so that he helped to lift them out of sin. He taught us what it means to love and proved beyond a shadow of a doubt the healing that inevitably results when we are committed to such active love ourselves.

Love distinguished everything Jesus did. He taught love for God, for ourselves as God’s children, and for others both in what he said in his sermons and what he did with his life. He uncovered the divine law of Love, or God, that inspires and impels us all to love. As the author of First John describes it, “We love each other because (God) loved us first” (4:19, New Living Translation).

It has been my experience that to have a friend, you must first be a friend yourself, and that following Jesus’ example is the best way to understand what this looks like in practice.

Jesus loved unconditionally, forgiving even those who were jealous of him and wanted to harm him. He was a friend both to those he knew best and to those he didn’t know, healing them of every disease imaginable — even raising the daughter of one of the rulers of the synagogue from the dead (see Luke, chapter 8). Even more, he did this unselfishly, expecting nothing in return, exemplifying the words of St. Paul where he writes, “Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring in each other” (Romans 12:10, NLT).

We see many of the qualities Jesus expressed in people we know or read about. Their varied expressions of love demonstrate that this God-given quality acts as an antidote to illness, defeats depression, and dissolves such unloving qualities as anger and hatred. We also learn what it means to be a friend to others. As a wise proverb puts it, “As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend” (Proverbs 27:17, NLT).

Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science, writes, “Pure humanity, friendship, home, the interchange of love, bring to earth a foretaste of heaven. They unite terrestrial and celestial joys, and crown them with blessings infinite” (Miscellaneous Writings, p. 100).

I couldn’t agree more! Friendships unveil the presence and power of God’s love and bless our lives with happiness and joy.