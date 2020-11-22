Thursday Pulpit: Full of gratitude

“For all that God in mercy sends; For health and children, home and friends, For comfort in the time of need, For every kindly word and deed, For happy thoughts and holy talk, For guidance in our daily walk, For everything give thanks!

"For beauty in this world of ours, For verdant grass and lovely flowers, For song of birds, for hum of bees, For refreshing summer breeze, For hill and plain, for streams and wood, for the great ocean’s mighty flood, For everything give thanks!

"For sweet sleep which comes with night, For the returning morning’s light, For the bright sun that shines on high, For the stars glittering in the sky, For these and everything we see, O Lord, our hearts we lift to thee. For everything give thanks!” (Helen Isabella Tupper)

Our Lifegiver really is incredible. The list of love could go on and on … But the single act of Jesus being crucified on the cross for our sins, to save our lives, is enough for me. His only crime – guilty of love?

At some McDonald’s fast-food restaurants, they post a high tally number on their signs like “Billions and Billions Served”. If Jesus were to have a sign it would read, “Everyone Who Has Ever Lived Served!” He offers salvation to everyone whether we accept his free gift or not.