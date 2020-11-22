Thursday Pulpit: Full of gratitude

Have you ever just stopped for a second right in the middle of the day and thought, “Wow, it’s great to be alive”?
Occasionally I do and I’m always amazed. Life is a pretty good thing. We have a lot to be thankful for … even the ability to give thanks. More than ever, I want to have an attitude of gratitude.
“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” (James 1:17)
As the saying goes, some things you just can’t change. Many people have tried and many more will try, but all to no avail. The created cannot change the Creator. It’s impossible.
No one can change Jesus, although Jesus can change us. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8)
How thankful we can be that Jesus is constant and consistent. He has faithfully led his believers throughout history. Jesus doesn’t change with the tide of public opinion in this sinful world. He is with us through the good times and bad times of life. Psalms 46:1 says, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
The God who parted the Red Sea, who healed lepers, who answers prayers, who created everything including you and me, is the same God we worship today! We can be thankful to Jesus for being unchanging in a crazy, mixed-up world.
“For all that God in mercy sends; For health and children, home and friends, For comfort in the time of need, For every kindly word and deed, For happy thoughts and holy talk, For guidance in our daily walk, For everything give thanks!
"For beauty in this world of ours, For verdant grass and lovely flowers, For song of birds, for hum of bees, For refreshing summer breeze, For hill and plain, for streams and wood, for the great ocean’s mighty flood, For everything give thanks!
"For sweet sleep which comes with night, For the returning morning’s light, For the bright sun that shines on high, For the stars glittering in the sky, For these and everything we see, O Lord, our hearts we lift to thee. For everything give thanks!” (Helen Isabella Tupper)
Our Lifegiver really is incredible. The list of love could go on and on … But the single act of Jesus being crucified on the cross for our sins, to save our lives, is enough for me. His only crime – guilty of love?
At some McDonald’s fast-food restaurants, they post a high tally number on their signs like “Billions and Billions Served”. If Jesus were to have a sign it would read, “Everyone Who Has Ever Lived Served!” He offers salvation to everyone whether we accept his free gift or not.
Mark 10:45 tells us, “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Isn’t it nice to have Jesus? Isn’t it nice to be loved and offered forgiveness? I’m full of gratitude for the life Jesus has given me.
Years have come and gone since 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November to thereafter be Thanksgiving Day. The years roll by! Life can sometimes pass without notice. My prayer is that each day of amazing life will be a “Thank You Jesus Day”. A thank you for our lives and appreciation for Jesus always being there for us.
As we feast on a delicious Thanksgiving dinner, let’s not only be full of food, but also be full of gratitude. Count your many blessings.
Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church.
