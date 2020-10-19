Thursday Pulpit: Giving thanks in hard times

So where’s the surrounding love and our gratitude and thanksgiving, you might ask. As Christians throughout the centuries we know to take the blows and look for opportunities to be examples of Jesus to others. If we are living in an attitude of thanksgiving, we look not at the losses but for the gains in shared love and humanity. They broke in and stole … but they did not evilly vandalize or destroy. Oddly they did not take the big brass candlesticks. Everyone in our congregation pulled together with love and even humor. Other churches, near and far, reached out to us to help us restore the lost items. But most important we prayed for those who violated us. We prayed for their forgiveness and welfare … for them to “have better minds.” We prayed for them because we are now in an unasked for, but very real relationship with them as we know that our sins will be forgiven us “as we forgive those who trespass against us.” This isn’t just immediate and personal … it’s a web of consequences covering the whole world and going back through all history.