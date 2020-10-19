Thursday Pulpit: Giving thanks in hard times

“Let us give Him thanks and praise.”
We are entering into a spiritual season focused on gratitude … of thanksgiving. We strive to hold onto the certainty that the elemental reality of our very existence is breathed into being by the Holy Spirit of Almighty God. And as Christians knowing God is with us now personally in our lives, we expect to experience that great love affair surrounding us always.
That’s high-sounding and it’s true. But in the midst of a year of pandemic and fire, that can seem very far removed from us. I remember the janitor at a very “high Altar” church staring up at the life-sized Corpus on the Crucifix and saying, “If you really care about us, why don’t you come down from there and do something about this mess we’re in?” He wasn’t comforted by the power of the symbol of Christ’s atoning sacrifice. He wanted something tangible in his life to grasp onto in the midst of disease and loss, and crushing uncertainty. So many things happen to us that wound our hearts and dash our hopes in the course of our lives. Things that seem stupid and cruel.
Several weeks ago during the evacuations from the dangerous fire storms again threatening our bucolic paradise, our lovely little chapel was looted … despite all the efforts of law enforcement patrolling the Oakville Grade area. They smashed windows to get in. They made quite a mess in their smash and grab strike. They tore off the very Tabernacle from the Altar and took with it the silver chalice within filled with consecrated Hosts. They took anything made of brass … bells and offering plates. An ugly and shocking violation of God’s house in a little church apparently unmolested in over 120 years.
So where’s the surrounding love and our gratitude and thanksgiving, you might ask. As Christians throughout the centuries we know to take the blows and look for opportunities to be examples of Jesus to others. If we are living in an attitude of thanksgiving, we look not at the losses but for the gains in shared love and humanity. They broke in and stole … but they did not evilly vandalize or destroy. Oddly they did not take the big brass candlesticks. Everyone in our congregation pulled together with love and even humor. Other churches, near and far, reached out to us to help us restore the lost items. But most important we prayed for those who violated us. We prayed for their forgiveness and welfare … for them to “have better minds.” We prayed for them because we are now in an unasked for, but very real relationship with them as we know that our sins will be forgiven us “as we forgive those who trespass against us.” This isn’t just immediate and personal … it’s a web of consequences covering the whole world and going back through all history.
We all have our part. No one is without sin … and no one is beyond our forgiveness through the indwelling power of the Holy Spirit of God Almighty. Whether it’s the planet’s climate or the climate of love and concern we have or don’t for each other, we live in a created cosmos where everything and everyone is inextricably linked.
That God on the Cross IS listening and indeed suffering with us as we do the best we can with this mess. Just remember, we are sojourners … just passing through on our way to where “smash and grab” doesn’t happen. To “where our sufficiency is of God.”
The Rev. Canon Charles Dillon is rector of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, 1250 Oakville Grade in Rutherford. Services are at 8:30 a.m., said Mass, and 10:30 a.m., Choral Mass with organ and music. Evening Prayer is Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Daily Offices are 9 a.m. Monday and Friday, currently livestreamed on Zoom and Facebook. Call the church (944-8915) or the rector (953-9369) or go to ststephensoakville.org and facebook.com/StStephensOakville.
