Risk is an inherent part of life. Almost every move we make has some degree of risk attached to it.

Take driving, for example. We place our trust in our brakes, our steering wheels and our engines. We assume that the stoplights are functioning properly to prevent a big-rig truck from slamming into the side of our car. We assume that no one is going to cross the center line, and so on.

We can minimize certain physical risks by driving safely and by not attempting daredevil stunts, as did Houdini and Evel Knievel. Not everyone wants to walk across a high-wire hundreds of feet in the air or jump over multiple buses on a motorcycle or plummet down Niagara Falls wrapped in inner tubes, just to see if they’ll make it.

While there are clearly times to be a risk-averter, there are definitely times to be a risk-taker too — times to maximize risks! Someone once wrote,

“To laugh is to risk appearing the fool,

To weep is to risk being called sentimental,

To reach out to another is to risk involvement,

To expose feelings is to risk showing your true self,

To place ideas and dreams before the crowd is to risk being called naïve,

To love is to risk not being loved in return,

To live to risk dying,

To hope is to risk despair,

To try is to risk failure,

The greatest risk in life is to risk nothing.

The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing,

And becomes nothing.

Only the person who risks is truly free!”

I like what Mark Twain surmised, “A man who carries a cat by the tail learns something he can learn no other way.” Life is risky business! However, one of the very best things in life is free of risk, and that’s faith in Jesus Christ.

“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8).

Faith is absolutely 100% risk-free and it’s available to everyone! Trusting God is not a risk. Not trusting God is the risk! Salvation is the best life insurance policy around, a policy money cannot buy.

Bolstering our faith daily will keep us in good spiritual shape. How strong is your faith? Are you willing to take risks for Jesus? Yes, that’s right; even though our faith is risk-free, that doesn’t mean all other risks cease.

In fact, Jesus took many risks and ultimately the greatest risk. He didn’t say only non-controversial things. Jesus stood up for what was right, even if it meant ruffling a few feathers or going against tradition. Many people ridiculed him, and they finally killed him for it. They wrote him off as a victim of risk, but then the stone was rolled away!

Let’s take some risks for Jesus, sharing about him with passion, beyond our comfort zones. I don’t want Jesus to be more excited about the “Second Coming” than we are! When we look back at our lives, may each of us be able to say, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7).

Go out on a limb for Jesus, who went out on a cross for you!

And next time you’re risking your life on America’s roadways, remember, driving time is a good time to talk with Jesus.