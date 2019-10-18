I love being a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. I’ve had a successful career, found myself in leadership roles, held important positions in my church, and always tried to be helpful to others.
But health challenges in my maturing years have sometimes tried to present a very different picture, prompting me to reexamine and reaffirm my true identity as the never-declining child of an always-loving, always-supportive, always-accessible God.
One of my passions is studying the Bible and gleaning spiritual ideas to put into practice in my daily life. For instance, when I came across this statement from Malachi, “He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver … ” (Mal 3:3), I became curious as to what this might mean.
Malachi seemed to be trying to convey a message that God is a refiner and purifier of man – “man” being a generic term for both men and women. This gave me pause for thought. What is the spiritual message here? How could I use this idea?
After some research, I came across a short story that gave me a wonderful sense that God is forever refining and purifying each of us through a deeper understanding of who we really are as His “image and likeness” (see Genesis 1:26).
A Bible study group came across this same statement from Malachi and decided to further research its meaning. One woman made an appointment with a silversmith to better understand what it meant to refine and purify silver.
As she watched him work, “he explained that in refining silver, one needed to hold the silver in the middle of the fire where the flames were hottest, so as to burn away all the impurities.” He also indicated that he must watch every minute of the process.
When questioned about how he knew when the silver was refined and purified, he said, "Oh that's easy -- when I see my image in it."
For me this meant that God is always at work to see His image in us. Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science, defines God as, “The great I AM; the all-knowing, all-seeing, all-acting, all-wise, all-loving, and eternal ... ” It was refreshing to think that in the midst of challenging moments, God continues to support the expression of His qualities in us.
Yeah! At any age and whatever we are doing, God is present. His desire is to see Himself in each of us, and when you are being refined, there can be no decline. This point is made clear in the book of James (3:11) where we read, “Doth a fountain send forth at the same place sweet water and bitter?”
Jesus Christ’s healing mission proved the power of God to save us from trouble, and his teachings continue to guide and support us today. I now love looking at life as an opportunity for continual refinement of our God-given qualities.
Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second St. Sunday Service & Sunday School (for children and teens up to the age of 20) convenes at 10 a.m. Wednesday evening testimony meetings start at 7:30 p.m. Their Reading Room is open 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. See christiansciencenapa.com for further information.