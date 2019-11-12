Thanksgiving is near and we have much to thank God for.
“Consider it joy my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. When this was being written those who accepted Jesus as the Messiah were being put out, shunned by family friends or worse yet persecuted by the religious leaders and the Roman government.” From James 1:2-4 (NASB).
With all of this going on, James instructs his readers to look at life from a different perspective. The result if obedient, would allow them to grow in their faith so that they would have the opportunity to fulfill one of their main purposes, to glorify God.
With the recent fire, many have endured various trials and our faith at times has been challenged. Let me ask you to look at this event with a different perspective.
In this time God is extending His hand to you asking for you to take it, much like a parent reaching for their child’s hand. As a parent when my children were small they needed me to hold their hand for protection and guidance, giving them the assurance of my love. He wants to lead you through whatever trial you are facing, asking you to trust Him.
For those who have accepted Jesus’ death on the cross for our payment, buying us out of the grip of sin and death. Believing that his death on the cross paid for us, God is asking us to trust Him and take the next step without fear, knowing that He will make sure our foot will land safe, on the path He has chosen for us. When we take that step with confidence, it glorifies our heavenly dad.
If you have not yet come to believe that Jesus is God and He died to pay for you, He is asking you to step on that path for the first time, now you are faced with a choice. Reject His offer and continue to walk down your path without Him, dealing with trials the way you always have, at times hurting yourself or others around you.
Or you could try something new, trust Him. Allow His hand to guide and protect. Providing the option of hope in dark times, peace that surpasses all understanding. Take His offer, step onto His path and find the love, strength and joy I and others have found. He will always be there for you, God Bless.
