Thursday Pulpit: God is with us, always

When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.

These are words from the prophet Isaiah chapter 43. It’s a word of comfort in the face of danger. Throughout their history, the people of Israel had heard stories about water. Noah built an ark to survive a flood. Slaves crossing through the Red Sea to escape Pharaoh’s army. And then, after 40 years of wandering in the desert, they cross the Jordan river to enter the land of Canaan to begin a new life.

In each case, the water represented danger, an obstacle, a boundary. In each case, God led the people across, above, or through to the other side. According to Isaiah, this is how God works. No matter the struggle, God will be with you. Not that you won’t have to enter those waters, because you will. But when that time comes, Isaiah promises, God will be with you.

This past week, we were reminded that Jesus went to the Jordan to be baptized. It’s not a stretch to think Jesus was aware of this history of river-crossing as he approached John the Baptist out there in the desert. There are so many ways to interpret this act as the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry, but it seems the water, the Jordan river in particular, represents a remembering and becomes a catalyst propelling Jesus forward. As the Israelites crossed the Jordan, they were affirming their identity as God’s people. Jesus does so as well as he hears a voice from heaven affirm, “You are my Beloved, with you I am well pleased.” As this voice speaks, we also hear Isaiah’s words echoing down the years, “When you pass through the waters I will be with you.”

We too, should hear those words to us: we are beloved of God. This is our true identity, affirming the grace that has always been there whether we recognize it or not. But there is more. We enter the waters, places of struggle and danger, but we also must travel through them, with this deep sense of our identity; knowing we are beloved of God now changes how we see ourselves and the people around us. Knowing God is with us, we are moved to act in new ways.

There are so many examples of people who, as they recognized their worth, realized there was a call on their lives to stand up for others. Mahatma Gandhi, at the age of 45, returned to India to work for civil rights of the Indian people. Mother Teresa who saw the suffering of the poorest of the poor and dedicated her life to honoring each one’s dignity. Martin Luther King, Jr. who couldn’t turn away from God’s call to stand up for social and racial justice in our own country. Their names loom large in our minds, but each of us is called in a similar manner to wade into the waters of transformation, to affirm our beloved identity and move through those waters to remind others of their belovedness as well. Knowing all the while, God is with us because that’s how God works.

Jonathan Eastman is pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. The church has returned to in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays with live stream and recordings on its YouTube channel, First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, California.