We probably all have that song or songs we love most and have on repeat on our phones or whatever else we use to play music these days! If you’re like me, you love music. I really love music, I have music on for pretty much everything I do as it really picks me up and puts me in a great mood! And I know what you might be thinking; ‘You’re a Pastor Rich so all your music is “Religious.” Ha! I love all music … anything that moves me. From Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Enya, Beatles, Mumford and Sons, Needtobreathe, Taylor Swift to everything in between … and yes there are a lot of Christian artists I listen to. It’s a massive range of music I listen to.
I digress, the point is this -- There’s so much music out there that sometimes we forget about the older songs that moved us so powerfully, or comforted us or spoke to us in a meaningful way. For me, music is soothing for my soul or my energy shot … depends what I need!
So recently I had a song come up on my playlist and it just grabbed me. Like stopped in my tracks to say “Wow.” Kind of grabbed me! It was released in 2016 by a band called Switchfoot, and yes on this occasion it was a song performed by a Christian artist.
But in 2017 Switchfoot partnered with a musician called Lauren Daigle and performed a live remake of this song which has me floored and is on constant repeat. Here are some of the lyrics:
"When it feels like surgery, and burns like third degree, And you wonder what is it worth?
When your insides breaking in and you feel that ache again, And you wonder what’s giving birth?
If you could only let the pain of the past go, none of this is in your control, If you could only let your guard down, if you could learn to trust me somehow I swear that I won’t let you go!"
I’ll let you listen to the rest as it’s amazing and there’s way more powerful lyrics in there, but here’s the thing … you’ll need to get onto YouTube to watch the acoustic version of it with Switchfoot and Lauren Daigle doing it live. I’ve yet to find the live acoustic version on an actual music streaming service yet. That is sensational!
This last season of my life has not been the best, however, in all of it … God has not let me go! That’s a promise He makes to His kids! I love that. It is the hope I’ve always held onto.
Beloved, God does not let you go! Be assured of that and go take a listen to that song on YouTube! Big love always…