“Our Father Who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name."

What’s in a name? Everything, really. Fundamentally, “hallowed be thy name” is the core, the center of our belief. Hallowed means holy, deified, consecrated. It also means unchanging, eternal, inviolate. The ancient Hebrews wouldn’t even dare to speak aloud the name of God, “Yahweh."

Thank God He is Our Father. That relationship with our Creator, that spiritual DNA is what makes us truly human. So why would anyone want to deny or alter that holy and very ancient word or symbol of the most precious and fundamental of realities?

It would seem to be a deeply ingrained hatred of the “father.” Sneering at patriarchy seems so culturally easy. Is it really a “systemic” evil or distortion that we should condemn? We all had fathers, so is there really an inevitable wound to be lamented? Or are we trapped in an angry adolescence and unable to grow up and assume our adulthood? An adulthood that requires paternity and maternity in both literal and pattern-forming cooperation to create children and sustain communities.

Our Lord cautioned against tearing at the mote in our neighbor’s eye — the speck, the “systemic” particle we all have to some degree — and not dealing with the log lodged in our own eyes. The image is literal: a speck of wood versus a beam of wood. It’s easy to displace the hurts from our own lives onto symbols and institutions that are largely benign or even indifferent. Or perhaps, it’s just fashionable crowd-think to want to dump yesterday’s treasures because they are from yesterday. But we know that history will repeat itself if we don’t learn our history and take the lessons therein.

This twisting away from God-given elemental forms of male and female, father and mother, seems to be Satanic, from the “Father of lies.” What a feast for the forces of darkness that we should hate and reject our parents and therefore ourselves. How far can we go from “honoring our father and mother?"

We all bear the mark of privilege or supremacy because we are all creatures created by God. The problem is that we each have, from whatever station of life, misused that privilege of life. And now we owe a debt of generations, which is unpayable, either in material restitution or spiritual amendment.

Is the solution to be in shame or outrage? Am I going to assert the value of my life by destroying your property or life? Or should I prove my privilege by ignoring your need? Satan is having a field day with us.

St. Paul warns us that, despite our worldly conceit that we could rule our own lives, we will and do serve either one master or another. “You gotta serve somebody,” as the Bob Dylan lyric goes. And we serve either God or the world and its ruler, Satan. There is no middle ground. And the lord of this world wants to eat our souls. Does any rational soul doubt this?

We ask the Lord to put into our hearts the love of His name, to increasingly draw us into a right pattern of life, to make us better and better, and most importantly … to keep us there. We can’t be safely in relationship with our Lord without His first mercifully drawing us to Him. And our response, our giving back, is to be love for Him and each other.

St. Paul in Romans 6 tells us that we are free from sin and now servants of God, and that we will have holy fruit in our lives, and then everlasting life — If we are obedient. We won’t earn death, but rather be freely given eternal life.

How do we live this out and experience it? In so many ways throughout our days, we pray for mercy and blessing. Our offering is often our prayers — for a loved one, a priest or bishop or church, a president or governor, even an enemy. We take whatever we have and give it to God to multiply in mercy and blessing. It’s part of our walk with our Savior. Personal and quiet and unto ourselves — most of us don’t go about shouting.

Let our prayer be that all of us would have the scales removed from our eyes that we might see and receive the fullness of His presence and know that God is touching us, becoming us, making us into the beloved and glorified creatures He always intended that we should be.

He wants it all — our hearts and minds, our living intentions — so that He can multiply His provision for us and the whole world. Through that little triumph of obedience, we are set free from the consequences of sin. Our Lord’s miraculous multiplication can now work in us.

We have left the lineage of fallen Adam and accepted the inheritance of the Kingdom of Heaven. We are delivered. We are saved. And we worship and are reminded of to Whom we say, “Our Father Who art in heaven.”