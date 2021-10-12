Thursday Pulpit: Happy arrivals

So, just 10 Mondays to go until Christmas. I know some of you are saying "I can’t wait!" Others probably saying "Oh don’t you even start that!" Mixed reaction regarding preference I guess. Well, just like the soon arrival of Thanksgiving, we all look ahead to Christmas arriving soon as well.
I like the word "arrival." I like it much more than "departure." It has more of a positive connotation for me. Most often, arrival signifies excitement and anticipation. For me and my family there is that joy of family or friends arriving at the house or the airport. Also, arrival is fun if you’re the one traveling and it has been a long one! Especially if you’ve heard repeatedly "are we there yet?" Or "I need to go potty … " again and again and again! Better yet, the day your newborn arrives is often the clincher for best arrival awards for a person, it was for me … twice!
We here at Encounter Church are looking forward to our own exciting arrival date next Tuesday, October 19! We’ve been involved in a long process of hiring specialized Worship Leaders from South Africa. We started this process about a year and half ago and our arrival dates kept changing; however, the time has finally come for us to walk into this new journey that God has for us! We have stepped out in faith to walk in what God has for us here. We believe we are also called to be a music resource to the Valley as well as a worship resource. Our talented worship couple arrive next week with gifts in teaching, playing, recording as well as singing! We hope and pray that we can integrate their gifting with those who hunger to develop theirs. We are birthing something new at our church and are so excited because of how God is moving in this place.
Now there are some arrivals people don’t look forward to. Maybe it’s the water inspector arriving to give you a violation even though you’re on well water, or maybe your in-laws are arriving, or maybe it's the arrival of a new competitor coming in! Those aren’t always fun, in fact they can be stressful! We certainly hope and pray the arrival of our new Worship Leaders bring the sweet sound of joy to both our church and to our valley. This is the joyful arrival. This is the excited arrival. This is the much anticipated arrival. I invite you to come share in this arrival with us! Come and meet them!
There is a passage in the Bible that talks about arrival. You’re probably thinking the birth of Jesus. I couldn't do that to you, not when we haven’t even celebrated Thanksgiving yet. A different arrival. It’s the arrival of the Ark of the Covenant. What is that? Well, basically it was the literal presence of God being brought into Jerusalem on King David’s orders (2 Samuel 6). This was an awesome arrival. There was dancing by the King himself, there was trumpets and music and cake ... yes, cake (I love this story because of cake)! The people celebrated the arrival of the presence of God, except one person, King David’s wife. The word says she "despised" him in her heart for how he celebrated. It also goes on to say she had no children to the day of her death. The suggestion is because she mocked the events around the presence of God, she could not give birth to joy.
Friends, celebrating gives life. Being critical and complaining is death. We invite you to come and celebrate life and celebrate His presence! We love you and we love our City! God Bless.
Rich Stein is pastor at Encounter Church, 2322 Spring St., St. Helena, 963-9255. The church is open on Sundays for outdoor public worship at 10 a.m. Please check website or download the church app (“Encounter Church Napa"). Social distancing guidelines are in place; please bring a chair and a mask.