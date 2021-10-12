Thursday Pulpit: Happy arrivals

So, just 10 Mondays to go until Christmas. I know some of you are saying "I can’t wait!" Others probably saying "Oh don’t you even start that!" Mixed reaction regarding preference I guess. Well, just like the soon arrival of Thanksgiving, we all look ahead to Christmas arriving soon as well.

I like the word "arrival." I like it much more than "departure." It has more of a positive connotation for me. Most often, arrival signifies excitement and anticipation. For me and my family there is that joy of family or friends arriving at the house or the airport. Also, arrival is fun if you’re the one traveling and it has been a long one! Especially if you’ve heard repeatedly "are we there yet?" Or "I need to go potty … " again and again and again! Better yet, the day your newborn arrives is often the clincher for best arrival awards for a person, it was for me … twice!