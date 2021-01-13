Thursday Pulpit: 'Healing the Heart of Democracy'

A few weeks ago, on the darkest day of this winter, December 21, I gathered virtually with others and watched our Youth Director Erika Mueller sing these words as part of the Quiet Christmas service that is a partnership between Grace Episcopal Church and St. Helena Catholic Church:
This one knocked me to the ground.
This one dropped me to my knees.
I should have seen it coming
But it surprised me.
In a state of true believers,
On streets called us and them,
It's gonna take some time
'Til the world feels safe again.
(from Carrie Newcomer’s “Sanctuary”)
These words have floated through my head in the weeks since, but none so much as this past week. I have an 11-month-old baby, and as we watched the violent scenes unfold at the Capitol building last Wednesday, I was glad he wasn’t old enough to understand or ask questions about what we were seeing on TV. As the song says, “this one dropped me to my knees,” and meaningful answers that a child or even an adult could understand still feel hard to come by, even a week later.
As many have pointed out, what unfolded this week was something we could see coming, but it was still shocking. Watching people carry white supremacist and anti-Semitic symbols as they invade a place that is supposed to stand for representation, democracy, and equality is horrifying beyond words. And I know that as a white Christian, my identities and life were less directly threatened by these actions and the rise of these groups than many others’.
This Sunday, I was grateful that we had already planned a forum on the book "Healing the Heart of Democracy" by Parker Palmer, who is a well-known Quaker theologian and author, one who has written much that is influential in the space where spirituality, education, and community overlap (one of my favorite spaces!). Palmer says in his book, and I agree, that “the civil discourse we need will not come from watching our tongues. It will come from valuing our differences and the creative possibilities inherent in them.” And yet, as he noted in a post this week, this work is incredibly complicated right now, with different parties unwilling or unable to come to agreement about basic facts and sources of information, let alone about principles or policies.
We did not come arrive at this situation in a few days, and we will not heal it in a few days either; there are no easy answers here. What I do have to share is that I am recommitting to a few practices that I think are important in the work of community truth-telling and healing. First of all, I am recommitting to my own spiritual practice, so that I will remain connected to the divine source of my energy and love. And with that comes a recommitment to hospitality, to finding goodness and the divine presence in the people I encounter in life, especially those who might not automatically be welcome, or who might need a particular invitation into community. That looks a little different in a COVID world than it did a year ago! I am wondering about making myself more open to different voices by reading books and articles by authors with a different perspective than mine. I am also wondering how I might seek out community conversations with people that are helping to work for the common good in the Napa Valley that I wouldn’t otherwise run across. Those are two simple things, but I know I don’t do them without reminding myself and committing to them.
Finally, I commit to lots of kindness for everyone I encounter, including myself, who is going through a difficult time right now. Wise local women Julie Garvey and Helen Christianson, who originally created and continue to put together the Quiet Christmas service each year, selected “Sanctuary” as a song, I think, not just because it accurately describes the darkness of this time, but also because of this invitation about how we might show up for each other right now:
Will you be my refuge
My haven in the storm,
Will you keep the embers warm
When my fire's all but gone?
Will you remember
And bring me sprigs of rosemary,
Be my sanctuary
'Til I can carry on?
Let us continue to be sanctuary for each other, and carry on that work of healing together.
- Rev. Anne Clarke
