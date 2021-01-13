Thursday Pulpit: 'Healing the Heart of Democracy'

This Sunday, I was grateful that we had already planned a forum on the book "Healing the Heart of Democracy" by Parker Palmer, who is a well-known Quaker theologian and author, one who has written much that is influential in the space where spirituality, education, and community overlap (one of my favorite spaces!). Palmer says in his book, and I agree, that “the civil discourse we need will not come from watching our tongues. It will come from valuing our differences and the creative possibilities inherent in them.” And yet, as he noted in a post this week, this work is incredibly complicated right now, with different parties unwilling or unable to come to agreement about basic facts and sources of information, let alone about principles or policies.

We did not come arrive at this situation in a few days, and we will not heal it in a few days either; there are no easy answers here. What I do have to share is that I am recommitting to a few practices that I think are important in the work of community truth-telling and healing. First of all, I am recommitting to my own spiritual practice, so that I will remain connected to the divine source of my energy and love. And with that comes a recommitment to hospitality, to finding goodness and the divine presence in the people I encounter in life, especially those who might not automatically be welcome, or who might need a particular invitation into community. That looks a little different in a COVID world than it did a year ago! I am wondering about making myself more open to different voices by reading books and articles by authors with a different perspective than mine. I am also wondering how I might seek out community conversations with people that are helping to work for the common good in the Napa Valley that I wouldn’t otherwise run across. Those are two simple things, but I know I don’t do them without reminding myself and committing to them.