Thursday Pulpit: ‘Hope isn’t canceled’

So we are still experiencing our shelter-in-home that was put into effect and we have probably all experienced some sort of delay or cancellation because of it. Maybe cancellation of gym memberships, sporting events we like to watch, schools, restaurants, libraries or theaters, etc. Almost everything we like has been canceled. And I remember when this was pretty early on around the world and seeing everything canceled and I was thinking about our Christian faith and the human spirit. And I said to my family, “Hope isn't canceled.” Friends, hope is never canceled. Those with the most hope often have the biggest breakthroughs, be it physical, spiritual or emotional.

So, while the shelter in place continues, I’m trying my best to live with the motto “hope isn’t canceled.” And I say try because hope is active, it isn’t passive. So instead of complaining about what isn’t working or what I’d like to see, we’re celebrating the hope and opportunities that we’ve been presented with right now. I try to live by two rules, always be the one with the most hope in a room and always be the world's greatest encourager! I don’t always get it right but I wake up and try again.