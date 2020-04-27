Thursday Pulpit: ‘Hope isn’t canceled’

So we are still experiencing our shelter-in-home that was put into effect and we have probably all experienced some sort of delay or cancellation because of it. Maybe cancellation of gym memberships, sporting events we like to watch, schools, restaurants, libraries or theaters, etc. Almost everything we like has been canceled. And I remember when this was pretty early on around the world and seeing everything canceled and I was thinking about our Christian faith and the human spirit. And I said to my family, “Hope isn't canceled.” Friends, hope is never canceled. Those with the most hope often have the biggest breakthroughs, be it physical, spiritual or emotional.
So, while the shelter in place continues, I’m trying my best to live with the motto “hope isn’t canceled.” And I say try because hope is active, it isn’t passive. So instead of complaining about what isn’t working or what I’d like to see, we’re celebrating the hope and opportunities that we’ve been presented with right now. I try to live by two rules, always be the one with the most hope in a room and always be the world's greatest encourager! I don’t always get it right but I wake up and try again.
For you reading this, you may have had some moments during this shelter-in-place that you’ve felt you’ve messed up or haven’t handled too well -- well, just start again. Every day. Try. Live with new daily hope and a renewing of your mind to look for the moments you can be the most hope-filled or the most encouraging person in the room.
And lastly, I recently spoke on the subject of delay. While we are living in delay right now, remember, delay is an opportunity to prepare for an “and suddenly” moment. So often in scripture we see God breaking in with “And Suddenly.” Things shift quickly. Education is long, graduation is quick. Use delay to prepare for what you want to see in the future. And just like there are many “and suddenly” moments in scripture, another often repeated phrase is “this too shall pass.” Friends, be encouraged, fill your hope tank, prepare and know this is passing. God bless you.
If you’d like to receive some encouraging messages join us for our live streaming service at 10 a.m. on Sundays on Youtube (Calvary Christian Church Napa), Facebook (@SaintHelenaChurch) and Instagram (sthelenachurch_ccc). We at Calvary Christian Church are praying for our city, nation and globe! We love our city!
