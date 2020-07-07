Thursday Pulpit: How current events can transform us

As I write today, 60 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Napa County, with hospitals now treating 15 cases. This brings a total of 436 cases in the county with 39 in St. Helena, 36 in Calistoga, 39 in between St. Helena and Calistoga, 73 in American Canyon, 7 in outlying parts of the county and 242 in Napa.

Clearly, this time of pandemic is not over yet so please, please take good care of yourselves; wear masks in public, wash your hands, socialize not and stay safe and well.

On top of COVID-19, a keen awareness is building that as a society we suffer from systemic issues of racial prejudice and injustice resulting in a nation split by economic, cultural and social divides, all dating back hundreds of years. For many, this new perspective has caused those who identify as Caucasian, of Northern European descent, to reconsider their own understanding of prejudice, distrust and animosity toward others, especially those of color. I pray that we are experiencing the start of a change of consciousness, a shift where we begin to realize that what affects us as individuals and as society, affects all people and communities. That those who are white cannot really prosper if those who are Black do not, that unfair policies of policing or hiring or health services are detrimental to all members of a society.

