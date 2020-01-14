Successful friendships, overcoming health conditions, and working with others to accomplish common goals are most satisfying when everything works well. But what about those times when things go awry and chaos takes over?
A declining friendship, an unrelenting sickness, a project that will benefit many but differing opinions and options impede progress – these sorts of situations stop us in our tracks and make us wonder if there might be a different way to think in order to bring about a harmonizing solution.
Humility, a quality of God and therefore reflected in all of us, lets us trust in our heavenly Father to lift us out of the dark clouds of doubt and fear and into the light of harmony and health. No matter what the challenge, “God is a very present help in trouble.” (Ps 46)
Always available, God is working for the good of all. He sent his Son, Jesus Christ, to show us ways of thinking and acting with successful results. In fact, it was Jesus’ humility that made him such a powerful teacher and healer.
Webster’s Dictionary defines humility as “freedom from pride and arrogance; humbleness of mind … a deep sense of one's own unworthiness in the sight of God, self-abasement, penitence for sin, and submission to the divine will.”
When Jesus’ disciples asked him who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven, he called a little child to sit in the midst of them. He then said, “Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 18:3, 4)
You have free articles remaining.
In the heat of battle, humility can be hard to find. This doesn’t mean it’s not there! Being willing to let go of a sense of injustice, persecution, criticism, and self-importance reveals humility in our thoughts – and healing happens!
This was the case when I found myself in a situation that soon escalated into a battle of accusations resulting in family chaos. It was my word against theirs. And to make matters worse, I had just tossed some old documents that could have proved my innocence. Now what?
Concentrated prayer quickly removed thoughts of anger, fear, and retaliation. Humbly trusting God to make any adjustments necessary in my own thought and the thoughts of others resulted in a complete turnaround, and we have been friends ever since. Harmony was restored!
Mary Baker Eddy, who was a devout student of Jesus and founder of The Christian Science Church, writes in her book "Science and Health," “Willingness to become as a little child and to leave the old for the new, renders thought receptive of the advanced idea. Gladness to leave the false landmarks and joy to see them disappear, -- this disposition helps to precipitate the ultimate harmony.” (p. 323)
Harmony is certainly worth striving for, and humility paves the way for harmony – and healing – in any situation.