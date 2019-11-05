The St. Helena United Methodist Church just held its annual Gratitude Luncheon after worship this past Sunday, Nov. 3.
The Gratitude lunch, also known as pledge lunch, is when the church offers a special celebratory meal to its members in honor of their support of the church. It is a time of fellowship and appreciation for what we have inherited over the generations since the church began 166 years ago. It also is a reminder of how this faith community is a living organism. People here are excited and passionate about this church and the various ways in which it brings meaning and connection to their lives.
So, the Gratitude luncheon reminds everyone of how much we gain when gathering together in faith and fellowship. We connect at a soul level, the part of each that exists outside of our day to day identity, the part that is aware of what a miracle it is that we exist. Together, we remember that life is a miraculous gift, and that we are blessed to be here, living it to the fullest, in the midst of our joys and challenges.
In 1853, a Methodist worship service was held in what is now Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. Pastor Asa White was the pastor and soon a small structure was built there called the White Church. As the local community grew, so did the church and in 1867, a new Methodist church opened downtown, near the corner of Adams Street and Oak Avenue where we still worship today.
Ever since, our members and associates have gathered every Sunday morning to pray, sing, and call on God in this beautiful sanctuary. Over the decades and generations, the property has changed with belltower and narthex added a few years on, later a kitchen and fellowship hall and nearly 50 years ago, the original parsonage was moved west to Spring Street and the school buildings, where Sun & Stars Montessori is, being built soon after.
Each of these changes took place when the church saw the need to grow or adapt to new times and new needs. Our church and its people are like any other institution, business, community or family; we only thrive when we grow and change. Since arriving here in St. Helena, almost two and a half years ago, I have seen the church grow in membership and attendance. I have seen people come in with a wide range of church experience, folks who believe and folks who do not, those who live quiet lives and those who are as busy as can be. Yet all of them find something of value, a connection or a peace, an inspiration or a place to rest, an essential opportunity to know themselves more fully. They come here and find that God, the eternal presence, is part of their lives. They find that fellow searchers, travelers looking to understand their place in life and their relationship with what is beyond our senses, call it spirit or Jesus or the cosmos, are welcomed here.
The poet Rumi speaks of the importance that community brings, especially when it comes to faith and the process of awaking the spirit within us. “Come, come, whoever you are. This caravan is not of despair! Wanderer, worshiper, lover of leaving, come again. Even though, you have broken your vows, perhaps a thousand times. Still come again, come, whoever you are, whoever you are, come.”
It is difficult, if not impossible, to live and thrive in this world alone. The challenges are too great, the heartaches too painful, the various human institutions such as business, politics, and even family so overwhelmingly complex and confusing, at times, that they take our hope and joy away. And even religion, often based in times past, in ancient beliefs and traditions, can seem a problem rather than a help in our journey to find meaning in our lives.
When we live our lives in community, one that fits and reminds us of who and what we value, then we experience the support and grace that is not readily found alone. The Buddha spoke of the importance of three things when he taught 2,500 years ago. Sangha, Dharma and Karma which translate to community, teachings and the practice of how to engage in and with the world.
Jesus also speaks of these three but he calls them church, scripture and kingdom. By learning the teachings, following them in our daily life and being part of a faith community, we stand a much better chance when it comes to succeeding in this world.
Success being measured by living so that justice, compassion, mercy and patience are the way, overall, we respond to life. When we forget, which we will, we go back to the community, to the gospel and to their practice. Over time, we develop faith, hope and joy, even in the midst of all the craziness that life dishes out so often. I find that growing our faith helps us to realize that God is with us and by practicing with patience the endeavor of living we begin to understand that all of us, even those we do not understand or like, are in this together and that it is our work to build a world where all can live together in love, harmony and truth.