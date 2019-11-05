* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Pastor Burke Owens leads the St. Helena United Methodist Church at 1310 Adams St. in St. Helena. Worship services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m., with Fellowship time to follow. Childcare is provided on Sunday during worship. Bible Study and other small groups take place throughout the week. Check sthelenaumc.org for more up to date information about coming events.