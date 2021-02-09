Thursday Pulpit: In the end, God wins

Anticipation built right up until Game Day and the kickoff, especially if your team was fortunate enough to make the Super Bowl. This year it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. 43-year-old Bay Area native quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest-of-all-time (GOAT), and the Bucs beat new superstar Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by a final score of 31-9.
The Super Bowl is the most watched television event of the year. Even some of the international community tunes in for the battle of the gridiron. On a behind-the-scenes segment, it was interesting to hear commentators call the game in all different languages. Everything about the Super Bowl is on a grand scale even during COVID.
Big-name companies pay millions of dollars for just 30 seconds of advertising. They must be getting bang for their buck because they’re still doing it. When else can you reach that many people at the same time? Not very often. It’s high-stakes marketing. The commercials during the game have become entertainment all their own. There’s even a competition for the best commercial.
One thing is certain about the Super Bowl — the outcome is “unknown." No one knows who the winners or losers will be. Everyone goes into the game thinking and believing that they will prevail. At the end of the day, one team must face the reality that they came up short. The anxiety and suspense are gone. Victory and defeat have taken over.
In the monumental battle of good vs. evil, the outcome is already “known”. God wins! Have you ever flipped to the end of a book first, just to see how the story ends? Christians know the end from the beginning. We know how planet Earth’s story ends. We don’t need to worry or be afraid as long as we’re on the winning team.
Revelation tells of the final struggle between good and evil — the Battle of Armageddon. The victory belongs to God and his goodness. In the last chapter, Jesus declares, “Behold, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to everyone according to what he has done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.” (Rev. 22:12-13)
Next to my desk at work I have a paper shredder. One time as I moved some papers on my desk, a note card got accidentally knocked off my desk and drifted through the air right into my shredder. Unbelievable! It lined up exactly right to get shredded to bits. I grabbed for the paper, but it was too late. I never did figure out what was written on that note card.
Similarly, how many of us have Bibles, but don’t know what they say? Are they stuffed in a drawer or a permanent fixture on a shelf? Worn Bibles are the best ones. The biggest event of all-time is foretold in the Holy Scriptures. Jesus is coming again! The Bible also gives guidance for navigating the journey of life and how to be assured of winning.
Well-known verse John 3:16 promises, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” That’s his gift to believers.
Much of what we deal with on a daily basis in life doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. Many of our cares seem insignificant next to eternity with God. Some fads and trends are just plain goofy. Even winning the Super Bowl pales in comparison to winning the Battle of the Universe. And we already know who wins.
“All men are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of the Lord stands forever.” (1 Peter 1:24)
“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
Tune into your Bible today. You will be glad you did. Eternity …
Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church.