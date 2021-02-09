Thursday Pulpit: In the end, God wins

In the monumental battle of good vs. evil, the outcome is already “known”. God wins! Have you ever flipped to the end of a book first, just to see how the story ends? Christians know the end from the beginning. We know how planet Earth’s story ends. We don’t need to worry or be afraid as long as we’re on the winning team.

Revelation tells of the final struggle between good and evil — the Battle of Armageddon. The victory belongs to God and his goodness. In the last chapter, Jesus declares, “Behold, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to everyone according to what he has done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.” (Rev. 22:12-13)

Next to my desk at work I have a paper shredder. One time as I moved some papers on my desk, a note card got accidentally knocked off my desk and drifted through the air right into my shredder. Unbelievable! It lined up exactly right to get shredded to bits. I grabbed for the paper, but it was too late. I never did figure out what was written on that note card.