Thursday Pulpit: Is the Lord Among Us or Not?

What I do know about disaster and suffering, what I have experienced first-hand and trust with all my heart, is that God walks with us through the valley of the shadow of death. We do not go alone -- even though we may feel alone sometimes, at times we may not feel God’s presence —that can be part of the darkness. In times of disaster, God is present, as Mr. Rogers said in the helpers: those who risk their lives and give sacrificially so that others may live. God is present in our ability to endure, to put one foot in front of the other. God is present in the outpouring of compassion and concern. God is present in the neighbors, friends and family who reach out to help and offer support. I see God in people’s concern for one another—church members as anxious for the homes of fellow-church members as for their own; grieving with one another and bearing one another’s burdens; sharing in one another’s joys. God is in the respite, the cold drink and hours of shut eye when you most need them, a safe place to be, a warm meal, an unexpected kindness. God’s is the voice which tells us, “You can endure. You are not alone. You will not disappear into nothingness. You are un-alterably loved.”