Thursday Pulpit: Is the Lord Among Us or Not?

There is a story from Exodus (17:1-7) about the Hebrew people, after their miraculous liberation from slavery in Egypt, during their 40-year wandering through the desert wilderness. At one point they had no water and began to rail against God and God’s appointed leader Moses, crying out, “Is the Lord among us or not?” That’s a question I’ve heard voiced in various ways in the congregation and community over the last few days as we experience and witness terror, destruction, devastation—“Does God have no compassion?” “Are we being punished?” “I prayed to God and my house burned down anyway!” Is the Lord among us or not?
First, it’s important to say that it’s ok to be mad at God. The Bible is full of stories of people who had tumultuous relationships with God and yet never fell out of God’s love. Just read the psalms — or Job! God can take our anger, our railing, our agony, fury, and lamentation. I advise couples not to marry until they’ve had their first fight — the same could be said of our relationship with God! So be like Jacob, wrestle with your night angel until you receive a blessing. (Genesis 32:22-32)
Second, I’ll share what I believe and what helps me. I don’t believe God inflicts misfortune, even what insurance companies call “acts of God,” upon us. I believe they just happen; they are a part of the randomness of life in this world, that consists of death and life, creation and destruction. I don’t believe they are divine punishment, retribution, or even intentional testing. The answer to “Why Bad Things Happen to Good People” (a seminal book by Rabbi Harold Kushner) is: they just do. In this particular case, I believe we’re living with the effects of over a century and a half of abuse of the earth and mismanagement of these lands, and that, perhaps,
nature may be in a process of re-balancing.
What I do know about disaster and suffering, what I have experienced first-hand and trust with all my heart, is that God walks with us through the valley of the shadow of death. We do not go alone -- even though we may feel alone sometimes, at times we may not feel God’s presence —that can be part of the darkness. In times of disaster, God is present, as Mr. Rogers said in the helpers: those who risk their lives and give sacrificially so that others may live. God is present in our ability to endure, to put one foot in front of the other. God is present in the outpouring of compassion and concern. God is present in the neighbors, friends and family who reach out to help and offer support. I see God in people’s concern for one another—church members as anxious for the homes of fellow-church members as for their own; grieving with one another and bearing one another’s burdens; sharing in one another’s joys. God is in the respite, the cold drink and hours of shut eye when you most need them, a safe place to be, a warm meal, an unexpected kindness. God’s is the voice which tells us, “You can endure. You are not alone. You will not disappear into nothingness. You are un-alterably loved.”
We will not all be able to stand in light and love all the time as we make our way through the valley of the shadow of death; we will all have times of darkness, doubt, anger, confusion, despair — and that’s ok!! It’s ok not to be ok; it’s normal, and natural, and a part of our process. That is why we have one another, why community, spiritual community (which some people call “church!”), is so incredibly important. While one is in shadow, another can hold the light. And ultimately, with God’s grace and in God’s good time, we will come through safely to the other side. I do not say “safely” because nothing bad will happen to us in this difficult place. Rather, that safety is ultimate safety: our souls, our ultimate reality and most essential selves, are safe. “Nothing, neither death nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 8:38-39)
In the midst of so much that is dark, difficult, frightening, and devastating, I pray will all my heart for that your hearts and minds find safety in the deep peace of the God who made this beautiful world, the one who is, and was, and is to come.
The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street in St. Helena. She may be contacted at revamy@grace-episcopal.org. During this time of pandemic, Grace Church is offering worship online at 9AM Sundays via livestream to our website, www.grace-episcopal.org, and our Facebook page. A number of other spiritual opportunities and community connections can be accessed by emailing office@grace-episcopal.org and asking to join our e-news list. The labyrinth and grounds are open for meditation and reflection. www.grace-episcopal.org
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!