Thursday Pulpit: Jesus and Judas

There’s a reason you don’t find babies named Judas. It is a name forever disgraced. He undermined and sold-out Jesus, the King of the Universe, for thirty silver coins. Judas broke the code and figuratively stabbed Jesus in the back! This betrayal led directly to the crucifixion on the cross.

Judas’ betrayal is found in all four of the gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. He was clearly motivated by greed. Judas was thought to be so honest he served as the treasurer, but he actually would help himself to the money. Jesus always knew about Judas. “Have I not chosen you, the Twelve? Yet one of you is a devil!” (John 6:70)

Perhaps you’ve been betrayed or experienced disloyalty and can relate to this story. Lessons can be learned from Judas’ mistakes and the way Jesus handled the situation. Disloyalty destroys relationships, love and life. Obsession and deception are signs of an unstable person in need of a Savior.

At the Last Supper, Jesus continued to eat with Judas, even after informing him that he was the betrayer. (Matthew 26:17-30) Jesus took the high road, the path to Heaven, and didn’t try to settle the score. He never stopped loving.