Thursday Pulpit: Jesus brought hope, love and joy

It’s close now. Christmas Day, a day of celebrating and a culmination of what we have been frantically working towards these last few weeks.

I have been preaching on the Christmas narrative the past few weeks and I absolutely love it. It’s such an incredible story. My favorite phrase around this time of year from the Bible is "and you shall call Him Jesus!" Everything culminates with a name. A name with a purpose. Jesus is the Greek from the Jewish name; Joshua, meaning "God saves." The whole of God’s plan revealed in a name … a mighty name! Did you know Jesus is the only baby born for the purpose of dying? Yes, the wood of the manger will eventually become the wood of the cross. In the book of Isaiah we are told a little bit more about Jesus and what He will be. It says He will be Emmanuel … "God with us!" Jesus is the incarnate God dwelling with us to show us how to live, but also to establish His Kingdom here on Earth, not by military power as Israel wanted, to release them from Roman rule, but by releasing a spiritual kingdom, one that saves us and re-establishes our connection with Heaven.

Today, we need hope in the world. On the 25th December every year we remember the biblical promise of; "Today a Saviour has been born to you!" I find this absolutely fascinating because if the greatest need in the world was information, God would have sent an educator. If the greatest need was technology, God would have sent a scientist. If the greatest need was money, God would have sent an economist. If the greatest need was pleasure, God would have sent an entertainer. But friends, the greatest need in the world was forgiveness, and for that God sent a Saviour!

Truly brilliant and truly captivating. You see friends, He came to dwell among us with no entourage or flashy cameras, but He invites us to enter into a new journey with Him. Not just a promise that He is coming, but an actual promise fulfilled that He is with us. You see there is a God who is so in love with you that He could not imagine living without you. He came to bring His light into our darkness. To meet us all in the places where we wait and hope.

He came to give hope, love and joy a face and a name. He didn't come to the 'stables suite' at the Ritz Carlton, but in the mess of life, to show us that there's no place He won't go, there's no thing He won't do, there are no depths He will not to descend to, to bring God's love, grace, peace, goodness, presence and forgiveness to anyone who will have Him. Some people think 'let me get my life cleaned up first because it's messy'. He doesn't care how messy your life is, it doesn't scare Him, He started in a mess, dressed in rags laying in a feeding trough among cow dung and dirty straw. And He ended his life in a mess, wrapped in rags and hanging on a cross. From the first day to the last day He hung out with pretty messed up people but he kept loving them and He kept teaching them about a better way ... that's what He does, that's His signature. There's a reason He went to the cross, and that was to take on the mess of the world. A mess you and I could never straighten out by ourselves. You don't have to wait to be cleaned up because Christmas reminds us that Jesus came and did the best cleanup job this world has ever seen. It's pretty remarkable that this baby who came from no family of distinction, or no prestigious city, but a lowly manger, who had no blue check mark on Instagram, grew up and flipped the world right side up... is the most famous name around the globe, is the most read book ever written, and is the greatest news the world has ever known. And His name is Jesus!

Merry Christmas and happy New Year from all of us at Encounter Church.

Rich Stein is pastor at Encounter Church, 2322 Spring St., St. Helena, 963-9255. The church is open on Sundays for public worship at 10 a.m. Please check website or download the church app (“Encounter Church Napa").