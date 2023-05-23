"I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me — I lay down my life for the sheep." John 10:14

The Good Shepherd was a name that Jesus gave Himself.

On the surface some might think that a shepherd is a downgrade from being a Lord. Our father doesn’t see it this way. The relationship between shepherd and sheep was way more than a clever biblical analogy; it is a testimony to how the Father sees His relationship with us.

A shepherd is one who tends, feeds, protects and leads.

A shepherd sits with his sheep rain or shine, danger or peace. Jesus calling Himself the good shepherd should encourage us that He is completely devoted to us for “God did not send his Son into the world to judge and condemn the world, but to be its Savior and rescue it!” John 3:16-17

In Matthew 9: 35-36 it says that “Jesus went throughout all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every affliction. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.”

The word which is used for "compassion" is the strongest word for pity in the Greek language. It describes the compassion which moves a person to the deepest depths of their being. Jesus has this kind of compassion and concern for His children.

Jesus also explains the symptoms people experience when they are separated from God: harassed and helpless.

In ancient Israel the Shepherd became a powerful symbol for leadership when Israel’s national leaders began to serve their own interest rather than love, serve, lead and feed the people. The Lord spoke through Jeremiah (one of the prophets) to prophesy words of warning to these so-called “shepherds of Israel,” which for us is a great reminder that our Lord's heart is to love and care for his people, and not have them used or abused for selfish gain.

Jeremiah 50:4-7 says, “My people have been lost sheep; their shepherds have led them astray and caused them to roam on the mountains. They wandered over mountain and hill and they forgot their own resting place."

Wandering around from mountain to hill is an analogy that can be described as people being led from one high experience or moment to another. Living from one hype to another hype. Keeping "the sheep" entertained and preoccupied and never actually leading them to their resting place, which is a relationship with Jesus Himself.

In the process of the people being led to everything else besides Jesus, the people have become disillusioned and they have forgotten their resting place.

Jesus, moved with compassion, comes to redeem what a true shepherd is. Jesus comes as a shepherd who puts His sheep’s needs before His own. He lays down His life for His sheep.

Isaiah 53:6 says, "We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to his own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all."

The "him" that Isaiah is referring to is our good shepherd, Jesus.

Jesus came to provide us rest from attempting to achieve salvation by our own labors. His sacrifice on the cross made a way for the law to be fulfilled and for righteousness and rest to come to all who trust in His finished work.

There is a rest that is open to you today. God offers rest. The door to that rest is not shut. The door is Jesus and His arms are open wide.

Rest means peace with God. (Philippians 4:7)

Rest means freedom from bondage. (Romans 6:6-7)

Rest means deliverance from the burdens we carry (Hebrews 7:25)

Rest means that we get to enter the rest that God Himself enjoys. (Gen 2:2) (Hebrews 4:9-11)

Are you feeling tired, burdened or confused today? Have you forgotten your resting place? Hear the words of our good shepherd Jesus in Matthew 11:28:

“Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won’t lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly."