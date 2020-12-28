Thursday Pulpit: Jesus the Redeemer

I’m not sure if you’re anything like me but if you are, you’re probably a little disappointed Christmas is all ready over.
Such a hype, such a build-up and then in one day it’s gone. It may feel a little anticlimactic. Well, I felt that on the 26th of December. On the 27th of December I was getting ready to preach and it just hit me, there is nothing anticlimactic about Jesus!
Amen! The passion and excitement just returned. He’s here and always has been, He’s ready and willing and able to be the passion and excitement even when things seem a little down! Even during COVID and 2020. He is it! He is everything! He is literally "Emmanuel," "God with us!" This is the whole reason He came … to be present and real in times like these! He is the joy and the hope we cling to in these moments!
I love the story of the Magi and King Herod and Jesus in Matthew chapter 2. It’s a story of warning but also redemption. The Magi and Joseph are both warned not to go back to the same things or take the same route. Maybe God is speaking to us today and saying, "Things are shifting. Don’t go back to the same way, the same thing you’ve always done. See, I am doing a new thing? Do you not perceive it?" (Isaiah 43:19) We need to take time to reflect, ask God what He wants to do that’s new in our lives and listen!
Interestingly enough, God sends Jesus and His parents to Egypt to escape Herod’s plan to kill Jesus. Why Egypt? He sends the King of the Jews to Egypt? Now if you remember; Egypt doesn’t exactly hold the most awesome of memories! Israel were slaves in Egypt under Pharaoh and suffered hardships under him. It took quite a lot to get them out of there. And God sends Jesus back there.
Well, Jesus came to redeem. That was His purpose. He redeems the past bad memory and bad history Israel has with Egypt and turns it around and now Egypt offers Jesus, the King of the Jews, and His parents protection for His appointed mission on earth. Even as a newborn, Jesus is redeeming bad history. Friends, that’s what He does! He is in the business of redeeming bad memories and experiences and turning them into fresh breakthroughs! Look out for bad past experiences that God wants to turn into fresh breakthroughs for you! If you need that, say Amen Jesus!
I don’t know what 2021 will hold but I certainly know who I trust it to. He is good, always! I know that the difficult past of 2020, will be used for breakthrough in 2021 and the years to come. Because we have the promise that " … all things work for good for those who love the Lord God and are called according to His good purposes." (Romans 8:28)
God bless.
