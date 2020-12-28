Thursday Pulpit: Jesus the Redeemer

I’m not sure if you’re anything like me but if you are, you’re probably a little disappointed Christmas is all ready over.

Such a hype, such a build-up and then in one day it’s gone. It may feel a little anticlimactic. Well, I felt that on the 26th of December. On the 27th of December I was getting ready to preach and it just hit me, there is nothing anticlimactic about Jesus!

Amen! The passion and excitement just returned. He’s here and always has been, He’s ready and willing and able to be the passion and excitement even when things seem a little down! Even during COVID and 2020. He is it! He is everything! He is literally "Emmanuel," "God with us!" This is the whole reason He came … to be present and real in times like these! He is the joy and the hope we cling to in these moments!

I love the story of the Magi and King Herod and Jesus in Matthew chapter 2. It’s a story of warning but also redemption. The Magi and Joseph are both warned not to go back to the same things or take the same route. Maybe God is speaking to us today and saying, "Things are shifting. Don’t go back to the same way, the same thing you’ve always done. See, I am doing a new thing? Do you not perceive it?" (Isaiah 43:19) We need to take time to reflect, ask God what He wants to do that’s new in our lives and listen!