Thursday Pulpit: ‘Jesus, Thou Son of David, have mercy on me’

All through this we have ask ourselves what is the level and strength of our faith and belief. Maybe we can understand why our Loving Lord would allow us to occasionally be destitute at the roadside of our lives, and have only our cry, “Jesus, have mercy on me!” Because only thereby can most of us break through into genuine faith.

We all start out blind before Almighty God and acknowledge that while we are blind, we are being totally seen in every aspect of our being by the God we hardly dare to approach. Our worship services start with declaring that to Almighty God “All hearts are open, all desires known, and from Whom no secrets are hid.” That is where we start from as we cry out to Our Lord passing by.

In the living wisdom of the Gospel, we have these earnest struggling folks passing a blind beggar crying out for mercy. Their vision is so darkened that they rebuke and tell him to shut up. The Savior of all mankind is too important to heed you or bring you mercy. But the holy irony here is devastating. All these acolytes and followers are functionally blind, and the blind beggar is the only one who has eyes that see … the only one who can see Jesus as his savior and healer. He doesn’t need anything explained to him in human terms because he has eyes of faith. We, as always, carry inside ourselves both the blind disciples and the blind beggar who can see.