Thursday Pulpit: Journey through the past

As I looked at myself through the years, I was brought back to how I felt at each particular point in time. I was reminded of the words I was saying to myself, and how I put so much pressure on myself to be different, better. There were times when my behavior reflected the unrelenting negative self-talk, and I felt immense compassion for the little person that went through those experiences. In the end of the process, I made a commitment to myself. I committed to never spending one more day being mean to myself. I committed to being kind, loving and forgiving to myself because life is too short to spend it any other way. To solidify this, I made a collage of the old pictures of myself at different age stages to remind me of who I truly am.

My invitation to you is to take a similar journey. Maybe you take a few hours and look through your childhood pictures or go through journals, notes, and letters. If you are unable to do so because your belongings have been lost, then take some time to bring yourself back to your younger years. Either way, once you have connected to your past ask yourself a series of questions. A few that I asked myself were, what was I thinking about myself at that age? How was my relationship with my family? Who were my friends? What did I want to hide from the world? Did I believe in myself? Who did I hang out with? What friends made me feel good? Who is still in my life now? Is there a common theme in the way I spoke to myself that carried into adulthood? Am I willing to let go of the pain, knowing that it made me who I am today and embrace the awesome spirit that is within me?