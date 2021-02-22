Thursday Pulpit: Journey through the past

A few weeks ago, I set out to clear out old bins in the garage. I thought it was going to be a quick and easy project. I was just going to pull pictures out of frames and photo albums so they could be transferred into digital files. This was going to take me two hours … tops. Well, like so many things in life, things did not go according to plan.
Once I got in there and saw what was really weighing down the endless bins in my garage, I knew that this was going to be an in-depth project. This was a journey through my life, the life of my family, and the good ole days of St. Helena. I was transported back in time as I saw myself as a sweet second-grader in a mermaid costume waiting to walk in the Halloween parade. I felt the excitement my parents had when they hosted one of their first Franks Fresh Food wine country parties at Folie à Deux. I was reminded of my rebellious days wandering around Keller's Market, charging food for me and all my friends. I marveled at the hometown goodness that was alive in every shop, on every corner and in all of my many dances, games, and parties. I even found a movie that was made on the last night I spent in my childhood home on Crystal Springs Road (which burned down in the Glass Fire) with a few precious minutes of my father talking (he died 11 years ago).
It was an emotional roller coaster for many reasons, but I want to focus on one piece. I believe that we carry all of the experiences at the different ages of life within us, just like trees have rings that show the years that they have lived. As an adult, it can be easy to dismiss our younger selves, believing that all of that is gone and has no bearing on our lives today. When, those younger versions are still relevant in how we approach our daily activities, and many times they are longing to be acknowledged. Even though I have done a lot of this type of work, I was struck by how my heart softened for these younger parts of me.
As I looked at myself through the years, I was brought back to how I felt at each particular point in time. I was reminded of the words I was saying to myself, and how I put so much pressure on myself to be different, better. There were times when my behavior reflected the unrelenting negative self-talk, and I felt immense compassion for the little person that went through those experiences. In the end of the process, I made a commitment to myself. I committed to never spending one more day being mean to myself. I committed to being kind, loving and forgiving to myself because life is too short to spend it any other way. To solidify this, I made a collage of the old pictures of myself at different age stages to remind me of who I truly am.
My invitation to you is to take a similar journey. Maybe you take a few hours and look through your childhood pictures or go through journals, notes, and letters. If you are unable to do so because your belongings have been lost, then take some time to bring yourself back to your younger years. Either way, once you have connected to your past ask yourself a series of questions. A few that I asked myself were, what was I thinking about myself at that age? How was my relationship with my family? Who were my friends? What did I want to hide from the world? Did I believe in myself? Who did I hang out with? What friends made me feel good? Who is still in my life now? Is there a common theme in the way I spoke to myself that carried into adulthood? Am I willing to let go of the pain, knowing that it made me who I am today and embrace the awesome spirit that is within me?
Spiritual Seed: Take the time to go back and bring all of you into this present moment. It is an epic journey that will bring you home to yourself.
Kate Messmer Jessup is a Spiritual Coach and the owner of Peace of Kate. If you want to know more about her services you can go to www.peaceofkate.com.