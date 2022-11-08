Thursday Pulpit: Just a reminder

I thought I would write this article this week because it’s election week and I know a lot of people are probably reading results around about now or will have just had the results. Some may be happy and some may be disappointed.

But as I was thinking about what to write this week, I just felt God remind me to remind everyone that He still sits on the throne. No matter how things have gone this week, no matter what the outcome is this week, no matter whether what we wanted came true or whether the worst possible scenario happened this week for you, here’s the truth, and here's the fact: God still sits on His throne.

Nothing happens under His authority that He’s not aware of. Your emotions, He’s aware of. Your feelings, He’s aware of. Who is elected, He’s aware of. We just have to sit back and acknowledge that no matter how things turn out, He’s always on the throne. Even in the midst of bereavement, He still sits on the throne. Even when a career ends, He still sits on the throne. Even when your worst nightmare came to pass, He still sits on the throne. I’ve always held this sentiment in my life that no matter what’s going on, even when disaster is around me, can I still say that phrase "God is good"? Do you believe it? He’s fully good or He’s not. And for some right now I just want to give a reminder this week that He is good. Period.

We all have a tendency when things don’t go our way to remove God from His throne and put ourselves in place of Him. We often then say, "God, this is not how I would’ve handled that." Or "God, I would not have allowed that." And that’s a dangerous position to be in. When we say yes to Jesus, we acknowledge that we are putting Jesus Christ and his Lordship over our life, and no one else’s. Not even ours. And He is the name above all names, and every knee shall bow to Him (Philippians 2:9). That, my friends, is Lordship.

We have to acknowledge that He’s good and that He is in charge. The Bible tells us He is a good Father (Luke 11:13). Our job, then, is to listen out for His will over our lives and what He wants for us. That’s what Jesus being on the throne means. That’s what Him being a good God means. Despite the things going on around us that we can’t control, He still is in control.

One of my favorite quotes is: "Ships don’t sink from the water around them; ships sink from the water that gets in them. Don’t let what’s going on around you get in you." Know that as a Christ follower there's a promise in Romans 8:11, which says, "And if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead is living in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies because of His Spirit."

This promise is for you and applies to you. That you have the power and the authority to change atmospheres around you, because He lives inside of you. Believe He is good, choose to believe He is good today, choose truth, make a choice today to know that He is still and always will sit on the throne.

Romans 8:28 says, "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose." Beloved, if it’s not going your way right now, know His promise is that good will still come from it. Stay blessed and stay hope-filled, friends. Amen.