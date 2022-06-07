Thursday Pulpit: Lean living

Three popular TV program types scratch where many of us itch. Have you watched shows about weight loss, such as these?

Discovery+’s "Too Large"

TLC’s "My 600 lb. Life"

NBC/USA’s "The Biggest Loser"

A&E’s "Fit to Fat to Fit"

Z Living’s "The Big Fat Truth"

MTV’s "I Used to Be Fat"

ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition"

Sky1’s "Obese: A Year to Save My Life"

ABC's "My Diet Is Better Than Yours"

How about decluttering shows, such as "Hoarders" (A&E), which features a therapist, an organizer, and junk haulers spending three days clearing a home, or "Hoarding: Buried Alive" (TLC)? Have you seen Marie Kondo’s Netflix shows, "Tidying Up" and "Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo?"

Perhaps you’ve watched documentaries about minimalism. Here are a few:

"Escape from Affluenza"

''Consumed"

"Less Is Now"

"Living on One Dollar"

"Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things"

"The Clean Bin Project"

"The True Cost"

"Thrive with Less"

As cited in Peter Walsh’s helpful book "Lose the Clutter, Lose the Weight," interesting behavioral science research has indicated important connections between these aspects of modern living. These life areas are importantly connected to physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being, and they impact our ability to live happy, successful lives.

Proverbs 30:8 is a prayer about exactly these timely, connected concerns: “Make me absolutely honest and don't let me be too poor or too rich” (Contemporary English Version). “Give me just enough to satisfy my needs” (New Living Translation). “Give me enough food to live on, neither too much nor too little” (The Message). Jesus taught simplicity: “Do not store up … material treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal” (Matthew 6:19, Amplified Bible).

Inherited drives, well-tuned for the past, make us too good at acquiring resources. We easily bury ourselves in way too much. Adjusting to unprecedented abundance is tricky. Sometimes you need a little support.

We’d like to help. Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. (plus Q&A, discussion, and support after most sessions), we host the group experience, LEANING. Lean home. Lean body. Less discouragement. Less clutter. Being physically lean and living lean (help for decluttering and simplifying). Two challenging birds with one stone. Educational, motivational evenings supporting weight management, body composition, fitness, nutrition, food-related emotions and behaviors, decluttering, simplifying our environments, relationships with our possessions, hoarding, and related topics. Inspiration and support for discovering and establishing enhanced, less burdened wellness lifestyles, whatever your fitness level, whatever your relationship with possessions.

I (Dr. Robert Kurtz, M.Div., Ph.D.-Psychology) facilitate most sessions. We also welcome various experts as guest presenters as needed. If you’d like to present or help coordinate, please join us and let us know. Ideally, much of the value of this experience results from participants supporting and encouraging one another.

Start anytime. Don't feel obligated to attend every session. Be with us whenever you want, evaluate our approaches, and consider carefully whether this might be a good fit. We’ll do our best to help you make lots of things fit well! No body shaming, guilt, moralizing, preaching, or judgment.

We’re delighted to assist with appropriate weight loss, but this is not exclusively a weight-loss experience. We’re also eager to assist if you’d benefit from gaining or maintaining weight, or adding muscle. If already extremely fit and wanting to learn more about next-level fitness, you are welcome.

Whether a serious hoarder, a hardcore minimalist, or just wanting to reduce clutter and simplify your lifestyle, we’re delighted to do our best to support you in clarifying and implementing your goals for your environment and your relationship with stuff.

Friend or loved one struggling with body composition or clutter? Want to better understand and enhance your ability to help? We welcome you, too.

Why support for both body composition and reducing clutter? Both life areas involve our relationship with acquiring and managing important life resources — food and possessions. It is common to experience challenges in adapting to abundance in both areas. These experiences can be importantly related.

Open to everyone in our community. Definitely not only for religious people or those identifying with any faith tradition. This is not a religious program, but we will talk about spiritual dimensions of many topics along with physiological and psychological aspects. We will always endeavor to faithfully incorporate up-to-date scientific research.

You live in a community with a wonderful environment, and you have a fancy body. Can we help you enjoy both your body and your surroundings more than ever?

Location: St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church (Fireside Room)

1777 Main St., St. Helena

Cost: Our gift to you.

Dr. Robert Walden Kurtz is pastor of St. Helena's Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St.