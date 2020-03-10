Thursday Pulpit: Lent is a time for reflecting as we prepare for Easter

For the last couple of months now, my partner Julie, and I have been doing a brief bit of yoga in the morning and another one at night. Most of what we do functions to wake up our bodies in the morning, getting the blood flowing and the aches out, so we can meet the day.
In the evening, the poses/stretches help our bodies to relax and work out those tight places that come from sitting too much (me) and general soreness from the movements of the day (we are older now after all!) The person who leads these times has a couple of phrases that run through my head and I think are valuable reminders not just about caring for our bodies but also speak to our spiritual lives.
The first is “mind and body connection.” Throughout the season of Lent, we’re reading stories from the Gospel of John. This telling of the meaning of Jesus’ life is full of beautiful poetry and stories whose meanings run deep.
Beginning with the opening of his tome, John says that the “Word” that brought into being all of creation “become flesh and dwelt among us … full of grace and truth.” The theology of the incarnation makes it very clear that all those pieces of our lives that we try to separate out from one another -- mind, body, spirit -- are really all deeply connected. In the stories in John, there are great “body, spirit connections.” As professor Jaime Clark-Soles writes, “[John] is a very touchy Gospel: Jesus rubs mud on the blind man’s eyes; Mary anoints Jesus’ feet and wipes them with her hair; Jesus washes the disciples’ dirty feet…” (Reading John for Dear Life, p.5) There is a great deal of “mind and body connection” in John’s Gospel.
The other yoga phrase we hear a lot is “all my change happens in recovery.” John’s Gospel asks us to rest, to allow our spirits time to process the changes we’re going through and just breathe in God’s grace that is allowing us to transform our thinking and our being.
We can spend too much time in our rational minds trying to figure out life and God and Christ, and John encourages us to just rest in the mystery because that’s when the real change happens. Some things are just beyond rational explanation. There’s a great African story that speaks to this. It takes place in the middle of the Rift Valley and a Massi Tribe is making their way across the terrain when they come upon a lone traveler sitting on a rock. “What are you doing here in the middle of the Valley?” a tribesman asks. “I’m waiting for my soul to catch up,” is the response.
Incarnational theology and its implications for our minds, bodies, and spirits; and time to reflect, to rest in the mystery, and allow our souls to catch up… Great ways to prepare for the new life we celebrate at Easter.
Jonathan Eastman is pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. Contact the church at 963-1255.