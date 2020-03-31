Thursday Pulpit: Let there be comfort and healing!

“Be merciful unto me, O God, be merciful to me! For my soul trusts in You; And in the shadow of Your wings I will make my refuge, Until these calamities have passed by.” (Psalm 57, NKJV).
As we “stay-at-home” hoping that things will get back to normal sooner rather than later – a prayer such as this can help to eliminate fear, give us hope, and speed up the process.
Prayer is something that’s available to anyone, anytime, regardless of circumstance. What has been helpful to me is a conscious prayer to an all-powerful, ever-present, always-sustaining, and all-loving God asking that He support and protect not just me, but my family, friends, and neighbors as well – especially during challenging times like these.
As a community, we have successfully faced challenges before – earthquakes, fires, floods and other personal challenges. While the coronavirus is a very different animal that affects everyone in different ways, the underlying yearning is the same. We’re all looking for something that gives us some assurance that everything is going to be all right – a metaphorical light at the end of the tunnel that gives us confidence in a quick return to normalcy.
Jesus Christ refers to himself as “the light of the world.” He taught others the importance of loving their neighbors, being helpful, not being judgmental, and trusting God. Even if you do not follow Jesus’ teachings, we can all unite in prayer for good health and stability in the midst of darkness, discouragement and fear.
Jesus’s practical application of God’s great love for mankind gives us a hint of what the power of God, good, can do today – no matter what your faith or circumstances. Every challenge Jesus faced, including his darkest moments during his crucifixion, resulted in changing pain into painlessness, sorrow to joy, fear to hope, sickness to health, sin to soundness, and death to eternal life – all for the glory of his heavenly Father.
Maintaining a conscious awareness of our oneness with that infinite, divine power that guides and governs us all brings with it a sense of comfort – every minute of every hour. This awareness of God’s goodness is available to one and all. We are fortunate to have great examples like Jesus Christ and others who give us hope and faith that all will be well.
Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Christian Science Church, wrote, “May these words of the Scriptures comfort you, ‘The Lord shall be unto thee an everlasting light, and thy God thy glory,’” (Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, p. 206). And a stanza from one of her poems reads, “Love looseth thee, and lifteth me, Ayont hate’s thrall: There Life is light, and wisdom might, And God is All.”
Glory be to God this Easter season and for all time. May He enable us all to find a sense of comfort, peace, and healing, both in our individual lives, as a nation, and throughout the world.
Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second St. Given the current health situation, in-person church services have been suspended. For information about attending these gatherings by phone, please call 707-255-5255. Online services are also available at christianscience.com
