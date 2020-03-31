Thursday Pulpit: Let there be comfort and healing!

“Be merciful unto me, O God, be merciful to me! For my soul trusts in You; And in the shadow of Your wings I will make my refuge, Until these calamities have passed by.” (Psalm 57, NKJV).

As we “stay-at-home” hoping that things will get back to normal sooner rather than later – a prayer such as this can help to eliminate fear, give us hope, and speed up the process.

Prayer is something that’s available to anyone, anytime, regardless of circumstance. What has been helpful to me is a conscious prayer to an all-powerful, ever-present, always-sustaining, and all-loving God asking that He support and protect not just me, but my family, friends, and neighbors as well – especially during challenging times like these.

As a community, we have successfully faced challenges before – earthquakes, fires, floods and other personal challenges. While the coronavirus is a very different animal that affects everyone in different ways, the underlying yearning is the same. We’re all looking for something that gives us some assurance that everything is going to be all right – a metaphorical light at the end of the tunnel that gives us confidence in a quick return to normalcy.

