The Lord, Jesus Christ, made it clear throughout his life and through his words that contention is not of Him, but of Satan. Hatred and contention is the antithesis of love. Lucifer is its chief proponent. In 1st Peter 5:8 we read that he, as the enemy of all righteousness and the father of contention “walketh about, as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.”
Opposite Satan is Jesus, who said “love your enemies ... and pray for them who despitefully use you and persecute you.” (Matt 5:44). Although love is usually seen as a personal attribute practiced by some more effectively than by others, it is also a commandment, which the Savior identified as the first and great commandment – “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. He then said, “And the second is like unto, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” (Matt 22:37-40)
Gordon B. Hinckley, former president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said that “love is like the Polar Star. In a changing world it is a constant. It is the very essence of the Lord’s gospel.”
While most of us profess to love God, it appears that our challenge is in loving our neighbor. Our neighbors should be defined as family, those with whom we work, those with whom with live in some geographical proximity to our homes, friends, and church associates. But in Christ’s definition, it also includes those with whom we may disagree, and those we might even define as enemies. In 1st John 4:20-21 we read that “If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar.” Therefore, if we truly love our God, love of Him and our neighbors must be inseparably connected.
In a perfect world, this notion should apply to behavior in our homes, in community and business dealings and in politics. What an incredible environment we would experience, if our disagreements could be treated with respect and kindness, even love. The divisions we presently experience in local, national, and world politics will not be overcome unless and until both sides of every argument seek common ground based on some level of those aforementioned attributes, even love, respect, and kindness.
Near the end of His mortal life, the Savior revisited the doctrine of love when He instructed his followers that as He had loved them, so they also should love one another. “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.” (John 13:35)
Following His resurrection in Jerusalem, the Book of Mormon teaches us that Jesus appeared to those who lived in the Americas. After teaching them the same doctrine of baptism and the atonement that he had preached during his mortal life, he warned against anger and contention, saying, “And there shall be no disputations among you. . . For verily, verily I say unto you, he that hath the spirit of contention is not of me, but is of the devil, who is the father of contention, and he stirreth up the hearts of men to contend with anger, one with another” (3rd Nephi 11:22, 29)
Learning to forgive and avoid contention in today’s world is difficult, but the Savior invites us to be and do as he was and did. He said “Come follow me.” (Luke 6:37). Jesus is asking us to be instruments of his grace and to be true ambassadors for Christ” in “the ministry of reconciliation.” (2nd Corinthians 5:18-20)
In a 1906 publication from Phillips Brooks entitled “The Purpose and Use of Comfort,” he writes, “You who are letting miserable misunderstandings run on from year to year, meaning to clear them up some day; you who are keeping wretched quarrels alive because you cannot quite make your mind that now is the day to sacrifice your pride; ... you, who are letting someone’s heart ache for a word of appreciation and sympathy, which you mean to give ... some day, ... go instantly and do the thing which you might never have another chance to do.”
Let us all take up the cause of peace, and as Elder Jeffrey Holland said, “Let us love peace, seek peace, create peace, and cherish peace,” an appeal he made in “the name of the Prince of Peace, who knows everything about being wounded in the house of His friends (Zechariah 13:6), but who still found the strength to forgive and forget – and to heal – and be happy.”
Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs. From 1998-2008, he was the president of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations -- four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.