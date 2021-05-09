Thursday Pulpit: Life after lockdown

Praise the heavens above, we are on track to be in the final stretch of COVID restrictions! None of us knew how long this was going to be affecting us, and as we all know, this will not be completely over once the restrictions are lifted. But there is a new way of life that is emerging, and it is up to us to take the time to be in the present moment and decide what our next phase will look like. So, settle in and have fun while thinking about what we want to fill our days with!

Let us begin by thinking back to your life in February of 2020. What was happening? What did your days look like? Were you doing activities that made you happy? Were you devoting your precious extra time to causes and things that lifted you up? When you left the presence of your friends, did you feel like your cup got filled? Did you have a mindfulness/meditation practice in place? Or was life a complete grind that left you feeling tired, stressed, and anxious?

Now I want you to reflect on how life was like in August of 2020. How had your work life changed? Were you connecting with the same friends that you were in February? Who was in your corner? Did you miss the various boards that you were involved with? How much time did you spend on things that made you feel good? What was your connection like with your family? When you were triggered with stress, how did you cope?