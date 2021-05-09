Thursday Pulpit: Life after lockdown

Praise the heavens above, we are on track to be in the final stretch of COVID restrictions! None of us knew how long this was going to be affecting us, and as we all know, this will not be completely over once the restrictions are lifted. But there is a new way of life that is emerging, and it is up to us to take the time to be in the present moment and decide what our next phase will look like. So, settle in and have fun while thinking about what we want to fill our days with!
Let us begin by thinking back to your life in February of 2020. What was happening? What did your days look like? Were you doing activities that made you happy? Were you devoting your precious extra time to causes and things that lifted you up? When you left the presence of your friends, did you feel like your cup got filled? Did you have a mindfulness/meditation practice in place? Or was life a complete grind that left you feeling tired, stressed, and anxious?
Now I want you to reflect on how life was like in August of 2020. How had your work life changed? Were you connecting with the same friends that you were in February? Who was in your corner? Did you miss the various boards that you were involved with? How much time did you spend on things that made you feel good? What was your connection like with your family? When you were triggered with stress, how did you cope?
After taking stalk of these questions, I want you to set the stage for what you REALLY want life to be like moving forward. This is the opportunity that is being presented to us. We can either go right back to the grind, or we can intentionally and consciously create a life that lifts you up. Since our time in lockdown gave us an unending amount of time to think about what we were missing out on, now is the chance to ask ourselves what was worth missing.
Look at five different categories. Health, relationships, career, spirituality, and extracurricular activities. There are only 24 hours in a day, we can cram it full of nonsense or we can pack it with joy. And maybe there were things that brought you joy pre-pandemic, but now you have changed. We ALL have changed. It would be impossible to have not changed through the past year of complete crisis and utter chaos. And with this, there is a recalibration of where we want to put our energy.
A while back, I asked myself these same types of questions. The answers were a bit surprising because the things that I am letting go of have been a part of me for a long time. The first was deciding to leave a side gig I have had for almost 12 years as a bartender at The Oxbow Wine and Cheese Merchant. I have met so many amazing and wonderful people in our community there (including my husband!), but as the months went on in lockdown, I just knew it was time to say good-bye. The second one was letting go of being a part of the Thursday Pulpit. This has been a rich and beautiful experience, and I have loved being a part of St. Helena in this way. I grew up here, and I have been filled up by the community. From my heart to yours, I want to say thank you.
Spiritual Seed: We only have one life to live, make every second count!
Kate Messmer Jessup is a Spiritual Coach and the owner of Peace of Kate. If you want to know more about her services you can go to www.peaceofkate.com.