Thursday Pulpit: Life before and after pandemic

The St. Helena United Methodist Church began to get acquainted with COVID-19 in early March of 2020.
Like our neighbors, we had heard about it in the news at the beginning of the year, but at the time it seemed a faraway problem, one that other people and countries had to deal with. The virus sounded too exotic, too foreign really, to seem at all dangerous to the church or the valley. At the time.
Those pre-pandemic days now seem like years ago. So much has changed in 17 months; today our world seems much tinier than it did then. Not physically smaller, but systemically smaller, for it's painfully clear today that a cough, a sneeze, or simply being near another can infect, even without any evidence of symptoms. This is hard to take in, to really get, as it goes against so many of our healthy societal beliefs, which we previously took for granted in the beautiful, safe Napa Valley.
St. Helena is an area filled with vineyards, hillsides and mountaintops, small towns with large homes, a high per capita income, and many blessings. We might easily believe, given our experience living in this highly sought after and well protected zone, that people here are safe in general, certainly from pandemics. Yet the truth is, though COVID-19 infections first appeared far, far away, in a large, densely populated urban area, with lower incomes, and a quite different culture than our own, that local cases appeared shockingly soon. How foolish to think that we are safe in wine country simply because of distance or ethnicity or economics. For what touches another touches me.
There is a concept called the butterfly effect, part of the larger chaos theory, which seeks to explain the turmoil of life by noting the sensitivity inherent in the underlying mechanical laws that govern creation. In other words, what takes place in one location, on a small or a grand scale, affects the outcome in another place, though they may appear unrelated. Why the COVID-19 disease developed, and what gives it such relentless, forceful strength, wiser minds will eventually be able to tell us. But that which hurts my brothers and sisters in another part of the globe also affects me and my community.
The recent Delta variant uptick in cases around the world, the nation and in our own Northern California backyards bring this home, painfully so. The resistance to vaccination and concern for its potential dangers, whether for political or health reasons, is further evidence of shifting values in a polarized society seemingly at war with itself. How we take care of ourselves determines how we value others too. But when deep distrust and fear of others takes hold, then we may act recklessly and without care for the common welfare of all, divided by half-truths and old grudges.
We do not live in a bubble, or if we appear to, it is rather a group of many bubbles, seemingly independent of one another, yet always deeply interconnected.
The Elizabethan poet John Donne speaks of this interconnectedness in his “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”
“No one is an island,
Entire of itself.
Each is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea,
Europe is the less …
Each person’s death diminishes me,
For I am involved in humankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.”
