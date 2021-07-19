Thursday Pulpit: Life before and after pandemic

The St. Helena United Methodist Church began to get acquainted with COVID-19 in early March of 2020.

Like our neighbors, we had heard about it in the news at the beginning of the year, but at the time it seemed a faraway problem, one that other people and countries had to deal with. The virus sounded too exotic, too foreign really, to seem at all dangerous to the church or the valley. At the time.

Those pre-pandemic days now seem like years ago. So much has changed in 17 months; today our world seems much tinier than it did then. Not physically smaller, but systemically smaller, for it's painfully clear today that a cough, a sneeze, or simply being near another can infect, even without any evidence of symptoms. This is hard to take in, to really get, as it goes against so many of our healthy societal beliefs, which we previously took for granted in the beautiful, safe Napa Valley.