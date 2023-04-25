I was no star player during my only year of Little League baseball. Game days were a nightmare. It was always so hot, my uniform was so scratchy, the ball rarely came to me in lonely left field and I had such a hard time getting on base. If I did manage to hit the ball, I was thrown out at first before I had gotten even halfway there.

Ecclesiastes 9:10 offers valuable advice: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might” (New International Version); “Whatever you do, do well. For when you go to the grave, there will be no work or planning or knowledge or wisdom” (New Living Translation). Could we follow this counsel at every age and stage? Should we?

My grandmother often recited a deceptively simple poem: “I eat when I’m hungry and drink when I’m dry. I sleep when I’m sleepy, and I’ll live ‘til I die.”

Spiritual teachers from many traditions emphasize the importance of living fully in the present. We are not in the past, and there really is nothing we can do about it. We are not living in the future, and we never will be. Jesus said, “Don’t be anxious about tomorrow. God will take care of your tomorrow too. Live one day at a time” (Matthew 6:34, Living Bible). All our experience, freedom and power is in our present. In fact, the present is our entire reality.

Many spiritual people, anticipating heaven or some other eternal afterlife, are tempted to live for and in future bliss. If our focus is always on the sweet-by-and-by, on heaven, on Jesus returning and setting everything right, how does that affect our relationship with the present? Of course our lives are much better with hope for our eternal future. However, could hope for such a wonderful future keep us from doing the most good we can today, right this minute?

As we grow older, we can become absorbed in what we have already accomplished or discouraged that it is too late now for our lives to make very much of a difference.

Today, there are people within our reach in great need. Any one of us, no matter what our age or circumstances, could easily impact another person’s life. At this moment, we can choose to encourage, assist, or just be present with somebody. Right now, you could easily decide to use whatever resources you have to make a great difference.

I remember my Little League coach teaching me how to run to first base. All my efficient, accurate trips toward first had incorporated sensible, well-planned deceleration. If first base is where I am going, then certainly anyone with common sense knows I need to stop when I get there. Besides, I'm generally "out" before I reach first base, and there's no need to lengthen my defeated trip back to our dugout. So why on earth is this old guy telling me to keep going as fast as I can after I get where I'm going? I asked what I should do if I hit a fly straight to the pitcher's mitt and can already tell I'm out. He said I have no business knowing that or anything else until I am well past first base. He said we need to "overshoot first" — especially if we're already out.

Perhaps it is best to live as if today is my last day while living and deciding and planning with full confidence that I always have at least another century. But what if my health ever makes it ridiculous to expect to live very much longer? But what if I become a burden? But what if I'm in a lot of pain? But what if I run out of money? But what if all my friends and family are already gone? Shouldn't I be planning realistically for my inevitable demise? Actually, I want to overshoot first and ask questions later.