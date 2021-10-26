Thursday Pulpit: Life persists

It’s been an important experience for me, over the last year, to spend time in the fire-scarred landscape, and watch it change over the course of the year. Last spring, I and some others took a hike at Bothe on Holy Saturday, the day between Good Friday and Easter, when Christians believe that Jesus was dead and buried in a tomb. It was a good day to think about death and new life. The first 5 or so minutes of the walk, nothing was out of the ordinary, but then we got to the part that was burned in the Glass Fire, and we began to see the stark black of ash on the trees, and the change in the soil’s color, and the clearing effect that the fire had had on the land. You could see where the firefighters had been able to stop the fire, and the big swath of land where they hadn’t. It wasn’t an easy thing to see, especially after the heaviness of death that we contemplated on Good Friday.
Our job that day was to spot new life — the different kinds of plants, in particular, that had sprung up. The kids who were on the hike with us, of course, were the best at it — they noticed and pointed out all kinds of things that the adults would have missed. We saw 12 different kinds of ferns, and interesting mosses, and little flowers, and all kinds of places that plants had found to grow, even in the midst of this difficult landscape. New life in the ashes — right there, the same pattern, over and over.
I’ve returned to Bothe several times since that weekend, and of course, we see the same pattern every time we look up into the hills. The ashes are there, and life persists. We have had the burden and the privilege of seeing that up close this year, over and over again. Some of you have been very, very close to that mysterious truth- experiencing the ashes for yourselves, rebuilding and making life in the midst of them. But we’re all living in that paradox — ash and new life, all the time. Maybe we always have been, but we can just see it now, in a new way.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve found the visual reminder of this truth something that I’ve needed during this hard year, something I’ve had to return to, over and over again. Sometimes I look up into the hills and think — did that all really happen last year? And I see the life that is persisting in them, and take heart in the reality that life is continuing, in old ways and new ways, even in the ashes. And I wonder how we live in this time of so much uncertainty, as we wonder about fire coming again, as we try to understand the new life that we can notice springing up among us.
In understanding the mysteries of death and life, and pondering how best to live in them, I think God invites us to get quiet, and listen. Not to have the biggest and most important thoughts, or to try to strive for greatness, or smartness, or power that will make you feel like you’re better or more important than the truth of the ash or the mystery of the new life that we can’t control. To look for what’s most essential, what’s in fact right there to notice — if we don’t let our big adult ideas about how things should be get in the way.
For me, the great reminder of this year has been that life is not ultimately ours to control, though we do have a part in stewarding it, and we have choices about how we live in this mystery together, choices that matter. We can choose to live with as much faith as we can, letting go of what belongs to God, which I think, ultimately, frees us to live more fully as servants of each other, and of the community we get to journey through this mystery with, stewarding life and love as best we can while we’re here. In ash and sprouting green, what we have is each other, and the practices that hold us together, and point us toward the God who holds us all.
I’m in the midst of a different kind of ending right now: I’ve accepted a call at a church in Michigan, and so my family and I are saying goodbye to the Napa Valley. As I reflect back on these months of so much death and destruction and struggle, my prayer for this dear community that I leave behind is that new life, new ways of being community together, will grow in your midst, just like the green shoots in the ashes. My heart and prayers will be with you.
The Rev. Anne Clarke is (for a few more weeks) Assistant Rector at Grace Episcopal Church on the corner of Oak and Spring. We proclaim the good news of God’s love and life in our worship each Sunday at 8 am and 10 am. Both services are returning indoors to the sanctuary in November, and our 10 am service will be livestreamed on our website, www.grace-episcopal.org, and on our Facebook page (facebook.com/GraceEpiscopalSH).