Thursday Pulpit: Life persists

It’s been an important experience for me, over the last year, to spend time in the fire-scarred landscape, and watch it change over the course of the year. Last spring, I and some others took a hike at Bothe on Holy Saturday, the day between Good Friday and Easter, when Christians believe that Jesus was dead and buried in a tomb. It was a good day to think about death and new life. The first 5 or so minutes of the walk, nothing was out of the ordinary, but then we got to the part that was burned in the Glass Fire, and we began to see the stark black of ash on the trees, and the change in the soil’s color, and the clearing effect that the fire had had on the land. You could see where the firefighters had been able to stop the fire, and the big swath of land where they hadn’t. It wasn’t an easy thing to see, especially after the heaviness of death that we contemplated on Good Friday.

Our job that day was to spot new life — the different kinds of plants, in particular, that had sprung up. The kids who were on the hike with us, of course, were the best at it — they noticed and pointed out all kinds of things that the adults would have missed. We saw 12 different kinds of ferns, and interesting mosses, and little flowers, and all kinds of places that plants had found to grow, even in the midst of this difficult landscape. New life in the ashes — right there, the same pattern, over and over.