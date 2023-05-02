“Come on! Live a little.” “You only live once.” We’ve all heard or said common phrases such as these when deciding to do something out of the ordinary or even risky.

Well, there’s good news and bad news. First, the bad news — we do only live once. We don’t have nine lives, and neither do cats (sorry). Now the good news — we can live twice! What? How?

If we are born once, we die twice. But if we are born twice, we die once. Ponder that for a minute.

In other words, by accepting Jesus as your personal Savior and following Him, you are reborn in the spiritual sense, in addition to your actual birth. When Jesus comes back to save His followers, you are not subject to the second death. Because of Jesus, you can live twice…and this second life is forever!

With an almost unfathomably generous offer and opportunity like this, why do we often forget or ignore Jesus? Good question. That’s a question I ask myself when I’m not forgetting or ignoring Him. We are possibly best at turning to Jesus when times are tough.

The ultimate problem in the world is selfishness. The sin epidemic started with Satan’s selfishness and continues today with each and every one of us. “For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, and are justified freely by His grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.” (Romans 3:23-24)

Over the years, I’ve been on several mission trips to other countries.

Christianity seemed more apparent in these countries that suffered extreme poverty and hunger. Perhaps when your most basic needs are not met, there is less time for selfish behavior. In general, these people seemed very on-fire for Jesus. They had a good grasp on eternal goals and what really matters.

Here’s a great way to look at your life and what’s important. What if you knew the number of your days? To put it another way, if your days were numbered, what would you do differently? Would you look at your phone more? Spend more time on the computer? Watch more TV? Make more money?

Or instead, would you get to know your Creator better? The Creative One who made you — you! Or get to know your Savior better? The Sinless One who became sin for you!

Time flies by. Our days are numbered. The fact is everyone eventually dies. Death is quite an equalizer. It hurts terribly when a loved one passes away and we mourn. However, we too are going to die. Planet Earth has a 100% mortality rate.

The realization of your own mortality doesn’t have to be depressing, but it can actually make your life better. Jesus promises in John 10:10, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” If we give our hearts to Him, Jesus frees us from the death sentence of sin and instead we receive eternal life. Those who live in the Lord never see each other for the last time.

Years ago, my family traveled to New York City for vacation. We attended an African-American Seventh-day Adventist church in Manhattan. The choir sang the gospel song “Ain’t Got Time to Die.” It goes, “Lord, I keep so busy praisin’ my Jesus, ain’t got time to die.” Other verses are about healing the sick, feeding the poor and working for the Kingdom.

Let’s get busy praising Jesus and including Him in our daily lives.

Our only hope is in Jesus. Each of us really can live twice.

So, come on! Don’t just live a little. Live a lot.