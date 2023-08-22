Is this the best of times, the worst of times, or a time like most others? Are things worse? Are things better?

Increasingly, advancing technologies seem to be met with fear and anxiety. Is there progress, or are we losing ground? How do you feel about emerging computing power, medicine, commerce, governance, education, mental health, religion, civility, safety? Would you feel the same if you had no access to news reports and social media?

Can we make things better? The only time we ever have is the present. The only difference we can ever make is made in our now. Our lives are our added-up right-nows. The only way we will ever feel is how we feel as we go along. Most lives last less than 3 billion seconds. A positive life is made up of mostly positive seconds. Can we control how we feel? Are our feelings impacted by what we choose to do and what we decide to think about?

Philippians 4:8 recommends an intentional thought life: “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”

Could you do that? What would happen?

We do not change the past. The future keeps moving out of reach. But, one second at a time, we always have our present. Could you practice living intentionally in the only moment you have? Jesus said, “Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own” (Matthew 6:34). Could this shape how you feel about the time in which we are living? What difference would that make?

No matter what news we encounter, let’s make our time the best.

I am praying for you, St. Helena, and eager to do whatever I can to make things better and better. Can we do this together?

I hope yours is a wonderful today.