Thursday Pulpit: Looking for blessings in challenging times

There’s so much good going on, even in the midst of these challenging times. The creativity and compassion expressed by first responders, food workers, mask makers, and others – not to mention the willingness of so many to shelter at home – reveals the innate goodness of all of us.
As we continue to navigate through these times, we can look for the blessings. God sends His blessings in tangible ways, such as healing our diseases, meeting our daily needs, and protecting us from harm. There are times, however, when fear can seem to get in the way of our seeing these blessings.
The good news is that prayer is a great way to eliminate fear. In Mary Baker Eddy’s primary work, "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," she writes, “Prayer, watching, and working, combined with self-immolation, are God’s gracious means for accomplishing whatever has been successfully done for the Christianization and health of mankind.”
These words have been a guiding light and inspiration throughout my life, especially these days. I’m learning how to pray more effectively and to be grateful for the good around me. I also continue to be encouraged by the accounts in the Bible that show the superiority of spiritual over physical power.
Naaman’s healing of leprosy; Peter and John’s healing of a lame man; Paul’s healing of blindness; and especially Jesus’ many healings of the sick and sinning – these are all indications of the power of God and what happens when this power is applied to our human needs.
Not only did Jesus heal others, he encouraged us to be healers ourselves. He even provided us with a prayer, which is referred to today as “The Lord’s Prayer.” It begins by declaring that God is our divine Father, worthy of our honor. It also tells us that God gives us our daily supply for daily needs; that He forgives us and delivers us from evil. It ends with a powerful statement of God’s eternal power and glory.
In Jesus’ explanation of how to pray, he asks us to “enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” (Matthew 6:6). For me, this means that praying in the quietness of thought eliminates the enemy that threatens us – the fear that would intimidate us – and replaces these mental threats with the sense of confidence, strength, and peace that leads to good health.
I’m often encouraged by these words from II Timothy in the Bible: “God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind” (1:7).
This reminds me that God is not the source of fear but rather its antidote – the one who has given us all the ability to rise above fear through a deeper understanding of His infinite love and to experience real healing as a result, even during the most challenging times.
Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second St. Given the current health issues, in-person church services have been suspended. For information about attending these gatherings by phone, call 255-5255. Online services are also available at christianscience.com.
