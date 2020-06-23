Thursday Pulpit: Looking for blessings in challenging times

Not only did Jesus heal others, he encouraged us to be healers ourselves. He even provided us with a prayer, which is referred to today as “The Lord’s Prayer.” It begins by declaring that God is our divine Father, worthy of our honor. It also tells us that God gives us our daily supply for daily needs; that He forgives us and delivers us from evil. It ends with a powerful statement of God’s eternal power and glory.

In Jesus’ explanation of how to pray, he asks us to “enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” (Matthew 6:6). For me, this means that praying in the quietness of thought eliminates the enemy that threatens us – the fear that would intimidate us – and replaces these mental threats with the sense of confidence, strength, and peace that leads to good health.

I’m often encouraged by these words from II Timothy in the Bible: “God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind” (1:7).

This reminds me that God is not the source of fear but rather its antidote – the one who has given us all the ability to rise above fear through a deeper understanding of His infinite love and to experience real healing as a result, even during the most challenging times.

Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second St. Given the current health issues, in-person church services have been suspended. For information about attending these gatherings by phone, call 255-5255. Online services are also available at christianscience.com.