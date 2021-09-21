Thursday Pulpit: Love, the antidote to anger

When Jesus was comforting his disciples, he said, “the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you. Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:26, 27).

I felt this Comforter in a very practical way as I heard the man in front of me respond in a stern but kind voice, “Sir!” That’s all he said. There was strength and love in his voice. “Sir!”, he repeated every time the other man became angry. Then he exchanged places with me to provide a buffer.

The man’s outbursts ceased. One by one we entered into the building and accomplished our tasks. There were no more incidents. Peace prevailed in the presence of love. I’ve learned in my spiritual journey that where God’s powerful love is present and acknowledged there is no room for anger, rage or hatred.

I’ll always be grateful to the man who fearlessly and lovingly spoke out. Even today I can feel that powerful love that stilled the storm of anger. Glory be to God for His love and the ability of each of us to bring a sense of harmony to every discord.

