Thursday Pulpit: Love, the antidote to anger

Last spring, while waiting in line, the person behind me asked if I supported where this business was investing its money. I responded that I couldn’t comment on something I knew nothing about. This man began to express his outrage by verbally attacking me.
I was able to stay calm and unafraid because I trusted God’s love to meet our need for a peaceful and orderly resolve. Every morning I prepare my thought through prayer. This includes the commitment to be obedient to God, divine Love, and the assurance that Love is always present. We just have to tap into it.
I could tell the man was passionate about his position. But I also knew that this passion — displayed as anger — could be tempered. Mary Baker Eddy, a spiritual thinker and discoverer of Christian Science, writes, “Divine Love always has met and always will meet every human need” (Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, p. 494).
This man continued taunting me in a loud voice. I turned to him and gently said that I was only interested in having a harmonious conversation. This infuriated him even more, and he continued with his verbal attacks.
As I listened, I felt impelled to keep my thoughts centered on a sense of peace, and not react to anger. “God is love,” we read in the Bible, “and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him” (I John 4:16). I held to the spiritual truth that God, divine Love, is always present and that peace would prevail.
When Jesus was comforting his disciples, he said, “the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you. Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:26, 27).
I felt this Comforter in a very practical way as I heard the man in front of me respond in a stern but kind voice, “Sir!” That’s all he said. There was strength and love in his voice. “Sir!”, he repeated every time the other man became angry. Then he exchanged places with me to provide a buffer.
The man’s outbursts ceased. One by one we entered into the building and accomplished our tasks. There were no more incidents. Peace prevailed in the presence of love. I’ve learned in my spiritual journey that where God’s powerful love is present and acknowledged there is no room for anger, rage or hatred.
I’ll always be grateful to the man who fearlessly and lovingly spoke out. Even today I can feel that powerful love that stilled the storm of anger. Glory be to God for His love and the ability of each of us to bring a sense of harmony to every discord.
Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa.