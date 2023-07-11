What impressed me most at a recent meeting of church members from around the world was the willingness expressed by one and all to address the elephant in the room: What’s to be done about declining interest in organized religion?

For me, the answer begins and ends with love: Learning to love God more, to love myself as God’s creation, and to be more consistent in loving my neighbor as myself, an ethic both embraced and encouraged by nearly every faith tradition.

Isn’t this what church is all about? Isn’t this what inspires us to join hands with one another in furthering a greater sense of harmony in our community? Isn’t this what keeps our churches thriving?

This was certainly the case for one man who spoke at this meeting, an annual gathering of my denomination, the Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston, which a number of my fellow church members and I attended online. Shortly after being released from jail, he found himself walking into one of the worldwide branches of my church. He said, “Even though I didn’t belong to this church, I felt the love for this church. And I felt that the people in this church would love me.” He then shared how much this church community has blessed and supported his life, and that he has felt a renewed sense of purpose while serving there.

This helped me see that church isn’t so much about packing the pews as it is committing ourselves to living the love at the heart of our being — a love that is necessarily expansive and inclusive. As this man put it, “What could be better than coming to church and trying to heal a community?”

There have been various times in my life when such a commitment has proved practical. On one occasion I was verbally attacked by a man while waiting in line to go into a bank. Fortunately I was able to stay calm, thanks in no small part to my sincere desire to truly love my neighbor, and to see that this love has its source in God, in divine Love itself.

Within a short time another gentleman spoke up and was able to defuse the situation. The outbursts ceased. Peace prevailed.

To me, this is a great example of church in action. Even if this man wasn’t a churchgoing person himself, that doesn’t mean that he was excluded from the embrace of church, the all-encompassing and ever-expanding arms of divine Love — God. As someone expressed it at the meeting in Boston, “No matter how small we may be, we’re still a force for good.”

Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Christian Science Church, writes, “The praiseworthy success of this church … sprang from the temples erected first in the hearts of its members — the unselfed love that builds without hands, eternal in the heaven of Spirit.”

As long as we continue to erect such temples ourselves, we can expect that our churches will continue to thrive.