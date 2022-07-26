Thursday Pulpit: Making a joyful noise

I would like to introduce myself. My name is Thom Hinesley, and I am the director of music ministry at First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena. I was excited to accept this position because I can use my belief that music, especially choral music, can increase a person’s spirituality and health.

Throughout my life I have been lost, searching for meaning in my life. Singing in a choir was my anchor; even during my darkest days the thought of singing with a group would pull me through and give me hope. A little over 20 years ago I got sober and was able to continue singing with various choirs in the Napa Valley. I continued studying voice, always feeling a connection with something greater than myself. About 17 years ago I came to St. Helena's First Presbyterian Church to sing, and I found a home — a place where I could learn how to practice and learn how to love all humankind with a deep passion.

According to an article by Jacques Launay published by the University of Oxford, music-making exercises the brain as well as the body. Singing releases neurochemicals such as endorphins in the brain and improves breathing, posture and muscle tension. It has also been shown to reduce pain, something I can personally attest to. Singing reduces a stress-causing hormone called cortisol as well as increasing Immunoglobin A antibodies. Singing helps increase lung capacity by constantly supporting the breath and sustaining a tone. There is also evidence singing helps with the aging process by learning new songs and using both the left and right sides of the brain. Choirs are now being used to help people with Alzheimer’s disease, which helps with memory and provides a community with which they can belong.

Singing improves our sense of happiness and well-being. Research shows that people feel more positive after singing than passively listening to music. Creating a social connection and having a good social network can contribute to our sense of belonging. Singing in a choir is a great way to meet people who share similar interests, further expanding your communal relationships. Finally, a great reason to sing is your instrument is always with you and you can practice whenever you want to. I sing all the time when I am waiting for my flight or the Uber driver to arrive.

I would also like to introduce you to the Saint Helena Presbyterian Chancel Choir. I joined the choir 17 years ago as a guest singer and to add voice for Christmas and Easter services. I was struck by the dedication, commitment and fun they brought to the church service. This group of people are supportive of each other as well as the congregation. Numerous times, they were the people who would host events to bring everyone together. A few years back one of the choir members had the idea to help local families at Thanksgiving and Christmas, creating complete meals and delivering them to people in need.

Besides their dedication to each other, the congregation and the community, this choir can sing. I have sung with many community choirs and church choirs, and most of the time would be spent on learning the notes to the music. Not with this group! With just a few rehearsals they are ready and able to create beautiful music that adds to the service every Sunday. This group of people can sing in a multitude of styles from Palestrina to Persichetti. Although this is a small choir with limited voices, they can create the illusion of twice as many people with fabulous intonation.

During the restrictive phase of the pandemic, we met via Zoom on a weekly basis to talk about music and what we were feeling at the time. This was a fabulous way to keep our interest up and feel connected. We are now able to sing in church again creating beautiful music together. We meet on Thursdays at 6 p.m. for one-hour rehearsals. Our vision for creating music is to support our community and each other.

We would love to share our music with others. If you would like to be a part of this wonderful group of people, we start rehearsing again Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. You can contact me at thinesley@gmail.com. We hope you will be able to take time to come to our service at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings to hear the melodious music our choir produces.