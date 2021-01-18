Thursday Pulpit: Making our world a better place

• Take care of the poor

• When you do prosper, don’t allow that prosperity to steal your heart

• Respect and apply equitably the rule of law.

To this list I would add the clearly stated, but far too often ignored suggestions that we social distance, wear masks, and avoid crowds (including large family gatherings).

In my nearly 80 years, I’ve experienced a number of circumstances that qualify as distressing, but I do not recall any time when attitudes of anger, discontent, and hostility reign so strongly. Our leaders say they want us to be unified and work together, but then behave as if their side is “good” and the other half of our country is “bad” based on political preferences. We would all benefit if each and every one of us would simply “stop it.”