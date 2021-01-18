Thursday Pulpit: Making our world a better place

First, a summary of our present life from Captain Obvious: “We are living in extremely troubled times!” Pandemic, economy, and politics are three primary challenges that face us today.
We have been given sound direction regarding steps that help us reduce the likelihood of becoming infected with COVID-19. And yet, so many of us continue to frequent locations that put each other at risk.
Hopefully, we’ve set aside provisions and resources that will enable us to survive the loss of jobs and other conditions brought about by a somewhat struggling local economy.
And, we are far too divided as citizens of this great nation, and although both sides of the aisle claim to seek unity and harmony, the behavior of so many of us, including our leaders, suggest that those claims are incredibly empty.
Christ frequently taught us that contention is not of Him. I would like to suggest that the best way all of us can contribute to a better city, state, and national condition is by practicing the following principles, which were coined by a good friend of mine in his third year with ALS.
• Follow the commandments of God and be patient when it is hard to do so
• See and treat everyone as your equal.
• All work together according to their own strength
• Take care of the poor
• When you do prosper, don’t allow that prosperity to steal your heart
• Respect and apply equitably the rule of law.
To this list I would add the clearly stated, but far too often ignored suggestions that we social distance, wear masks, and avoid crowds (including large family gatherings).
In my nearly 80 years, I’ve experienced a number of circumstances that qualify as distressing, but I do not recall any time when attitudes of anger, discontent, and hostility reign so strongly. Our leaders say they want us to be unified and work together, but then behave as if their side is “good” and the other half of our country is “bad” based on political preferences. We would all benefit if each and every one of us would simply “stop it.”
We can be so much better. Let’s look for opportunities to truly listen, be positive, and find the good in others. Whether our driving force is Christian principles or not, there is an essential goodness in every one of God’s children. And applying the Golden Rule would make such a profound difference in our lives. Remember, great change in society only occurs when individuals change. Let’s try to smile more, smiles that must be deep and extreme to penetrate through the masks we presently wear, and then look for opportunities to serve each other (particularly the less fortunate).
Although my friend’s set of suggestions for a better life do include following God’s basic commandments, treating everyone as an equal and respecting the rule of law are clearly within those commandments and yet are accepted by every culture as potentially life changing. Let’s all join in, beginning with our individual lives, behaviors, and attitudes, to make our world a better place.
Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations — four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.