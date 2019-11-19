Rebuilding can be hard work. Ask someone whose house has been torn down. Ask someone whose relationship has been ruined. Ask someone who has spent any amount of time building, sowing into, investing into anything and to see it fall or become a fragment of what it once was, is hard. We all go through winters in our lives, some of us feel we’ve been through four winters in a row and wonder if spring is ever coming. Yup! Rebuilding is hard work.
One of my favorite books in the Bible is Nehemiah. Nehemiah shows us just how crucial it is to rebuild. He shows us the endurance of the human spirit in the face of difficulty and opposition. There’s a wonderful illustration about building and forgive me as I do not know the original source of the illustration but it goes something like this:
“A man came across three builders who were working with bricks. The first seemed unhappy at his job, laying bricks and frequently looking at his watch. When the man asked what it was that he was doing, the fist responded, 'Can't you see I’m just laying bricks and I can’t wait to go home.'
”A second builder, seemingly more interested in his work, was laying bricks with a little more accuracy and when asked what it was that he was doing, answered, 'Well, I’m building a wall. It’s not bad work, but I’ll sure be glad when it’s done.'
”A third builder was joyfully measuring and laying bricks to perfection, taking time to stand back and admire his work. When he was questioned about his work he stopped, gazed skyward and proudly proclaimed, 'I … am building a Castle!'”
Three people with three different attitudes and perspectives all doing the same job. I think Nehemiah had this perspective. It’s amazing what happens when we change our perspective. I believe and am adamant this is one of the greatest gifts a human being can possess; Perspective.
The single mom who’s "just taking care of a toddler”… or “who is raising a world changer!” The church who feels “they’re dying… or “God is rebuilding with this remnant!” The person in a “dead-end job” … or the person “creating a livelihood for their family.”
Perspective is key for motivation. Perspective is key to endure transition, to endure the winter seasons in our lives. Today I pray that your perspective may be changed! And remember what Henry Kissinger said … “A diamond is just a chunk of coal that did well under pressure!” May you do and be well under pressure, my world changers!