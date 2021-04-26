Thursday Pulpit: Money for nothing

Have you ever been walking along and found money? Sure, most everyone has found a lucky penny or maybe a bigger coin. One time I even found $50 in a parking lot.

My Mom once found a $20 bill. What a great find, especially on a busy street. When she straightened it out, my Mom read, “Don’t be fooled. Jesus is the only way.” along with some choice Bible texts. Clever! She thought she’d found twenty dollars, instead she found several of God’s promises. Which is more valuable in the big picture?

Mark 8:36 tells us, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” The answer, of course, is nothing. How important it is to keep money and material things in perspective. There are no trailer hitches on hearses! You can’t take it with you. (Read the Parable of the Rich Fool in Luke 12.)

Money, in and of itself, has never been bad. It’s the love of money that the Scriptures denounce as the root of all evil. “No one can serve two masters. … You cannot serve both God and money.” “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:21, 24)

There’s a saying that goes, “Before we set our hearts too much upon anything, let us examine how happy they are who already possess it.” (Francois de La Rochefoucauld)