Thursday Pulpit: Money for nothing

Greenbacks, jack, bucks, long green, smackers, case-note, rocks, moolah, the ready, scratch, juice, ten-spot, shekels, wad, sawbucks, sugar, clams, dough, gravy, lettuce, bread, loot — all slang names for money! (Some of these sound like they belong in a kitchen.)
Whatever you want to call it, money is on all of our minds. We all need it to make ends meet, to put food on the table. Money is a permanent fixture in our modern society and has been for a long time.
Back in the bartering days, American colonists would cut up coins just to make change. Now there is online cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.
Money isn’t everything, but in the area that money works, money is the only thing that works! If you don’t believe that’s true, try buying groceries and telling the clerk that “I’m not going to pay today, but I’m a really nice person.” A plaque posted in a boat stated, “This boat runs on gasoline, not thanks.” Another plaque, this one in a shop, proclaimed, “We trust in God. All others pay cash.”
The truth is we need money to survive. In fact, charities don’t want us to just send love, but send money too. Money provides food for the hungry, builds churches, pays PG&E bills, and so on.
“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give,” said Winston Churchill.
Have you ever been walking along and found money? Sure, most everyone has found a lucky penny or maybe a bigger coin. One time I even found $50 in a parking lot.
My Mom once found a $20 bill. What a great find, especially on a busy street. When she straightened it out, my Mom read, “Don’t be fooled. Jesus is the only way.” along with some choice Bible texts. Clever! She thought she’d found twenty dollars, instead she found several of God’s promises. Which is more valuable in the big picture?
Mark 8:36 tells us, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” The answer, of course, is nothing. How important it is to keep money and material things in perspective. There are no trailer hitches on hearses! You can’t take it with you. (Read the Parable of the Rich Fool in Luke 12.)
Money, in and of itself, has never been bad. It’s the love of money that the Scriptures denounce as the root of all evil. “No one can serve two masters. … You cannot serve both God and money.” “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:21, 24)
There’s a saying that goes, “Before we set our hearts too much upon anything, let us examine how happy they are who already possess it.” (Francois de La Rochefoucauld)
Well, what is a dollar bill really worth anyway? Most money doesn’t have any value of its own. It’s worth what it can buy at any given time. However, there comes a time in everyone’s life when money is absolutely useless. That’s when we have to face down our own mortality, like it or not.
The two certainties in life are death and taxes; I say there’s three. Jesus is coming again! I ‘m certain of that. And He offers each of us eternal life. The amazing thing about His offer is that we were the lost ones, yet we can collect our own reward. See, Jesus gives free what money can’t buy! I am so in awe of Jesus. What an incredible God to love!
Are you still waiting for your Publishers Clearing House check to arrive? Good luck because there’s not much free money out there. I’m happy to tell you though, the best things in life are free — salvation, forgiveness, hope, peace, love, faithfulness, patience, contentment, etc. It’s important to check and make sure you haven’t lost the things money can’t buy. “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33)
Webster’s Dictionary defines money as “paper or metal accepted everywhere in payment of debt.” As sinners, when Jesus paid our debt on the cross, He became our riches. This is our true fortune — treasures of grace!
Store up your dough, bread, and treasures in the Bank of Heaven. Jesus is the only way.
Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church.