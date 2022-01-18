Thursday Pulpit: Moving toward Beloved Community

I read an article the other day about the way that we consciously raise children hoping that they will have strong self-esteem, by praising them constantly and smoothing out every wrinkle for them. The psychologist writing the article made the point that, actually, facing adversity, disappointment, and difficulty is what builds self-esteem and self-efficacy. It seems so natural, when we love someone, to want the best for them, to keep them from every ill and every harm. But a crucial spiritual question for our time is: Can we love and receive love without needing to fix? Can we love and be beloved in an imperfect world?

I do not have to tell you that the world is pretty imperfect right now — the truth is, it always has been. But at the moment the tenor of our fear and anger as a society has been dialed up to a point where love in all its forms — compassion, forgiveness, understanding, kindness, altruism — is getting harder to find.

Dr. Martin Luther King spoke of something he called Beloved Community. It’s a world where all people have enough, there is justice for all in an all-inclusive spirit of being one human family, and natural human conflict is solved non-violently. It sounds like heaven, or the kingdom of God come on earth, and I think it is, but Dr. King believed that if enough people challenged the world’s triple systems of violence— poverty, racism, and militarism—with non-violent love, this world we’re living in could be transformed from the nightmare it often is into God’s dream of Beloved Community.

Dr. King described the love of this Beloved Community as agape, none other than the love of God — “understanding, redeeming goodwill for all,” an “overflowing love which is purely spontaneous, unmotivated, groundless and creative”…”the love of God operating in the human heart.” He said that “Agape does not begin by discriminating between worthy and unworthy people…It begins by loving others for their sakes” and “makes no distinction between a friend and enemy; it is directed toward both…Agape is love seeking to preserve and create community.” Agape is the love that we need to strive toward Beloved Community.

In 2018 in times of relative peace, health, and prosperity (though we didn’t know it at the time!) Grace’s vestry (our leadership board) approved what we call our Agreements for Communication in Community. These are concrete ways that we can bring non-violent love into our interactions with one another, making room for the Spirit to do the work of transformation among us. The Agreements, in brief, are:

1. Assume the best about other people.

2. Start from an appreciative mindset.

3. Listen with your whole self.

4. Confidentiality means not telling someone else’s story.

5. Value differences of opinion.

6. Don’t personalize disagreements.

7. Don’t triangulate; don’t manipulate.

8. Use email wisely.

9. In group settings, contribute proportionally.

10. To accomplish something together, everyone’s contribution is needed.

11. Community means with unity.

For a fuller description of the Agreements, visit https://grace-episcopal.org/agreements-for-communication-in-community.

At Grace we are taking one agreement each month in 2022 to study, pray with, and try in all of our interactions, with God’s help, to put into practice. Our world, each of us individually, and our communities at every level need a fresh start. I invite you into the study and practice of these Agreements in 2022 as a way of bringing healing, transformative, non-violent agape love into the world.

To join Grace’s email list and receive monthly reflections on the Agreements for Communications in Community and updates on other spiritual opportunities, please visit www.grace-episcopal.org.

The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. She may be contacted at revamy@grace-episcopal.org. Grace holds Sunday services in the sanctuary with COVID protocols every Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. and livestreams to Facebook, Youtube, and the website each Sunday at 10 a.m. A Spanish Eucharist is held the last Sunday of the month at 4 p.m.