Thursday Pulpit: No Easter without the Cross

There can be no Easter without the Cross.
It’s hard for us to picture the drama and chaos of those days in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. Jews from all over the known world gathering for the Feast of Passover, coming to the great temple … the center of their faith … administered by powerful priests and their enforcers, the temple police. A city teeming with many cultures in many hundreds of thousands, even millions, of people. All interlaced with thieves and police … and the insurgents always watching for their opportunity. The tragic disciple Judas Iscariot was one of them.
Over all this brooded three levels of overlords: the Jewish authorities, the Sanhedrin, and their troops. Above them, the Herodians, the quisling remains of the Tetrarchs (the remains of Alexander’s Empire) ruling by permission of the now-dominant Empire, the Romans. And the Romans overseeing it all, always ready to strike with overwhelming military force to control this strange and unruly people in order to protect their trade routes. The Middle East as bad as it ever gets. And human nature as broken and twitchy as it ever gets.
The Triune God was about to intervene. Not with water or fire this time … but with a suffering love more powerful than all the physical forces of the Cosmos. Somehow this would all be accomplished through an execution Cross. It’s not a lovely thing. It’s a ghastly thing. When people really saw it, they were repelled, disgusted and shaken. It is cruel and ugly and was meant to be.
And yet today, we gaze upon it with love and humble thanksgiving. We acknowledge that we don’t understand it. After today’s Passion Mass, we will veil it in purple … the purple of sorrow, the purple of royalty. A shroud that covers the shameful and awful declaration of death. A death of undeserving innocence. A body intentionally degraded and broken … designed to warn and horrify all who see it.
What a study it is to regard how folks react to it. Serious Jews see it as a disgusting depiction of yet another murdered Jew. Protestant Christians take the body off the Cross because it’s messy and to them signals the defeat of God. Pagans regard it as another horror tale or film, that flickers across the screen and is gone until next Spring. Serious Catholics, Roman, Orthodox, and Anglican are transfixed by it, knowing that it is the doorway we all must pass through on our way to God.
If there is a God, what must He think of us? It doesn’t seem like we think very much of Him. But then, there’s this seemingly crazy idea that He loves and grieves over us anyway. A good analogy is that of a loving parent Who has released His children to be free in a beautiful and abundant Creation … and now grieves over the mess they have made of it and their lives, breaking and shattering His trust. What does our grieving and Almighty Father do?
What do we think and believe anyway? Knowing who we are, and why we are, is incredibly important. We are Christians … who are loved and saved by our Creator … saved into eternal life. And all that is true because of what our Savior Jesus Christ did for us and what it cost Him. This is when we remember that there can be no Easter without the Cross.
It cost Him everything of this earthly life which He dearly loved … and cost us absolutely nothing. This is a time for us to face the depths of our fallen human nature, as we will conclusively next Palm Sunday, in calling aloud for His crucifixion. “Crucify Him,” we will cry out. It will wound our hearts … but just a little bit. It’s truly a time of sorrows … it’s supposed to be … a time to let our souls be stretched and deepened.
If there really is a God, an Almighty God, and we wake up from our worldly sleep and look around at the mess we have made of His gift to us … then surely, we cry out in despair. That cry of despair is what our God hears and lovingly responds to through His Son Jesus Christ. His response is the substitutionary death of the Son of God … going to the execution Cross in place of all mankind. That gift of His life has opened the door of reconciliation for us with our utterly righteous Almighty Father … if we will accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. The price of reconciliation has been paid by God Himself. His blood instead of all of ours.
Some of us will pick up stones … some of us will simply pass by on the other side … and some of us will walk with Our Lord through His Passion to His Easter glory and ours.
There can be no Easter … without the Cross.
