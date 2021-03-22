Thursday Pulpit: No Easter without the Cross

And yet today, we gaze upon it with love and humble thanksgiving. We acknowledge that we don’t understand it. After today’s Passion Mass, we will veil it in purple … the purple of sorrow, the purple of royalty. A shroud that covers the shameful and awful declaration of death. A death of undeserving innocence. A body intentionally degraded and broken … designed to warn and horrify all who see it.

What a study it is to regard how folks react to it. Serious Jews see it as a disgusting depiction of yet another murdered Jew. Protestant Christians take the body off the Cross because it’s messy and to them signals the defeat of God. Pagans regard it as another horror tale or film, that flickers across the screen and is gone until next Spring. Serious Catholics, Roman, Orthodox, and Anglican are transfixed by it, knowing that it is the doorway we all must pass through on our way to God.

If there is a God, what must He think of us? It doesn’t seem like we think very much of Him. But then, there’s this seemingly crazy idea that He loves and grieves over us anyway. A good analogy is that of a loving parent Who has released His children to be free in a beautiful and abundant Creation … and now grieves over the mess they have made of it and their lives, breaking and shattering His trust. What does our grieving and Almighty Father do?