Thursday Pulpit: Obstacles help us embrace change

It was a long held belief in the early days of Europeans settling North America that there was a waterway passage you could traverse from the East Coast to the West Coast.
In the early 19th century, no one from the newly formed United States of America had traveled very far beyond the Mississippi River. In order to increase trade and explore the extent of the Louisiana Purchase, Thomas Jefferson commissioned Meriwether Lewis and William Clark to do just that. But, when they reached the mountains, they found they had to portage their canoes, thinking once they reached the pinnacle they would find the elusive water passage. Anyone familiar today with the mountain they encountered knows the obstacle they faced: the Rocky Mountain range. While the expedition didn’t end there, it was clear they had to adjust their plans. (See Ted Bolsinger’s book "Canoeing the Mountains" if you want to read more).
Does that feel familiar? How many of us have made plans for our lives and somewhere along the way, an unforeseen obstacle or circumstances beyond our control have forced us in a different direction? How do we move forward without a map or a five-step plan that shows us the way ahead?
It was jarring to this long-time pastor to step away from in-person worship last year and try to figure out how to re-orient myself to ministry. How can we stay connected to our families, our friends, our congregations? What is most important as we try to support and encourage one another? Who would do this work with me? Just a few of the questions our session wrestled with, and adapt we all did, not only our congregation but churches across the globe. A consultant I spoke with said, “People are resilient. Think about it, nearly every pastor in the country became a televangelist overnight!” And now we face new challenges as we head into a “new normal.”
It seems we all are in a significant “liminal” space, a threshold place between where we have been and where we are going. Mystics would say that this is a place we most often meet God. It’s a place of great creativity, a place where our openness to change can be the difference between being stuck and new possibilities. After the resurrected Christ ascended into heaven, the left behind disciples had to decide what direction their lives would take. Would they return to their old ways or would they forge ahead to an unknown future? How would their experience change them?
I’m reminded of Neale Donald Walsch writing, “Yearning for a new way will not produce it, only ending the old way can do that. You cannot hold onto the old, all the while declaring that you want something new. The old will defy the new; the old will deny the new; the old will decry the new. There is only one way to bring in the new. You must make room for it.”
The disciples choose to make room for a new way. Will we?
