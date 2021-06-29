Thursday Pulpit: Obstacles help us embrace change

It was a long held belief in the early days of Europeans settling North America that there was a waterway passage you could traverse from the East Coast to the West Coast.

In the early 19th century, no one from the newly formed United States of America had traveled very far beyond the Mississippi River. In order to increase trade and explore the extent of the Louisiana Purchase, Thomas Jefferson commissioned Meriwether Lewis and William Clark to do just that. But, when they reached the mountains, they found they had to portage their canoes, thinking once they reached the pinnacle they would find the elusive water passage. Anyone familiar today with the mountain they encountered knows the obstacle they faced: the Rocky Mountain range. While the expedition didn’t end there, it was clear they had to adjust their plans. (See Ted Bolsinger’s book "Canoeing the Mountains" if you want to read more).

Does that feel familiar? How many of us have made plans for our lives and somewhere along the way, an unforeseen obstacle or circumstances beyond our control have forced us in a different direction? How do we move forward without a map or a five-step plan that shows us the way ahead?