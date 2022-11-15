Thursday Pulpit: On forgiveness, sacrifice and grace

“He that cannot forgive others breaks the bridge over which he himself must pass if he would ever reach heaven; for everyone has need to be forgiven.” — George Herbert

“So likewise shall My Heavenly Father do also unto you, if ye from your hearts forgive not everyone his brother their trespasses.” — Matthew 18:35

What is this “forgiveness” thing that we as Christians are supposed to pursue? What’s it all about? The answer is vividly stated in that simple crucifix hanging above the altar in our simple country chapel.

What do we see? We see the image of a man who has been crucified, nailed to a cross of humiliating execution. Unlike our contemporary posturing that our executions are humane, even painless and not cruel, the Roman style was to exact the maximum in pain and degradation. The ruling state desired to hurt you as much as possible for as long as possible. You weren’t to be rehabilitated; you were to be crushed as an example to warn others.

Is that our purpose? To warn ourselves and others? Well, yes and no. At the least, it is a cautionary symbol to warn us of possible disaster — the disaster of losing our lives, our eternal lives with God and each other. It tells the story, the true story of what our Creator God was willing to do to restore us to His household, His family. He was and is and continues to forgive us our trespasses, our refusing to acknowledge His Lordship and love each other as ourselves. Jesus Christ, fully God and fully man, allowed Himself to be lashed to ribbons and then nailed to a scaffolding and hung up in the air naked to die of suffocation and exposure. And while that was being done to Him, what did He do? What He did altered the course of cruel fate and the whole of creation. While He was being wounded, He implored His Almighty Father to forgive them for they did not understand what they were actually doing.

That act of deepest sacrifice was and is the ultimate act of the forgiveness of all mankind. That crucifix — that cross and the broken dying body nailed to it — mark the pivot point of all creation and time. It is God Himself Who is crucified there.

Shocking and heartrending, yes — but also it marks a boundary, an embarkation point that every human being must traverse and end up on one side of that reciprocal equation or the other. Heaven or hell — with Our Lord and each other — or utterly alone forever. Notice that our Lord said as He was being executed, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.” There is an ignorance that protects, at least for awhile. A whole lifetime perhaps, but even then, at the moment of death to this life, we will stand before Him and either choose joyful submission and worship or arrogance and utter isolation forever.

Being citizens of the Kingdom of Heaven, that is a vastly underestimated and misunderstood state of being. It is full of grace and full of challenge. The grace is in being adopted as full sons and daughters, full heirs of our Father’s forgiveness and bounty. The challenge is in living out that identity with the heart and mind of Christ in this world.

So, we have that vexing question of St. Peter’s, which has everything to do with living as a citizen of the Kingdom.

“Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him?”

And Jesus responds, saying in effect, you must never stop forgiving your brother.

This is so against our nature that it’s truly impossible in this fallen world without a fundamental change in our very hearts, minds, and souls. Otherwise as Herbert says, we risk breaking the bridge over which we must pass to reach Heaven.

When Jesus, the author of all moral principles, tells Peter to never give up forgiving his brother, he’s laying out a hard truth. Yet truth it is! But why do we have this hard saying, this impossible requirement laid upon us too? Because it’s about our very survival and hope of eternal life.

Satan is the father of lies, and there is no greater lie than that vengeance is sweet. It is sweet, but only to Satan and the forces of Hell, as we can see in the endless cycles of violence and blood throughout history. We must forgive and strive to forgive because otherwise the original hurt becomes a cancer of the soul, of the body, of the family, of the church, of the nation. Rolling down ages unto ages …

If it weren’t that it can sicken us unto death, how come we are bound by our King to this impossible task? What impossible debt did He pay for us that insists that we go against the screaming demands of our world and human nature? Of course, we know the answer.

You see, we are bought and paid for. The impossible to repay debt has been paid for — is being paid for. We must forgive or else lose our relationship with the King. We must forgive because only thus can we live. We must forgive because Our King forgave us. We’re stuck right there. There’s no way around it. That is what the Kingdom of Heaven is like.

Only God can forgive us. Only God exacts vengeance. We cannot. We really do not have the capacity. All we can do is be obedient and pray, “Thy will be done.” Believe me, it can be the hardest prayer to pray. It is also the prayer that restores life. It brings us back from the edge of the abyss.

“Thy will be done” over and over again, upon waking and upon going to sleep. “Thy will be done.”